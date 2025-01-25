There was a time when OnePlus devices were known as "flagship killers." The company packed top-tier specs into its phones at nearly half the price of other flagship devices. But over the years, things have changed. OnePlus has transitioned to making premium flagship phones, like the latest OnePlus 13, while still catering to the flagship killer segment through its R series, offering last year's flagship chipset and high-end features at a more affordable price.

In fact, the OnePlus 12R was our top recommendation for the best mid-range Android smartphone last year. Now, the OnePlus 13R has arrived. It's been nearly two weeks since OnePlus officially launched the device, and I've spent the past four weeks testing it out myself. After using it for about a month, here's what I love (and what I don't) about the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13R's design isn't exciting, but the display surely is

This might just be the best display in the segment

I've tested plenty of mid-range Android smartphones over the past year. From the Google Pixel 8a to the Vivo V40 Pro, but never have I picked up a device and immediately thought, 'wow, this display feels great,' until I got my hands on the OnePlus 13R. It's not just because OnePlus didn't skimp on the display — after all, it's a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO 4.1 panel with high brightness and Dolby Vision support — but it's the bezels that make the biggest difference.

When I tried the Pixel 8a last year, one of my biggest complaints was how ‘cheap' the display felt, with thick bezels and subpar color reproduction. The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is the complete opposite.

In fact, the OnePlus 13R sits on the other end of the spectrum, making me wonder why more flagship devices don't feel this good. The display is flat, thanks to the updated design (more on that below), but what really stands out are the ultra-thin, uniform bezels and excellent color reproduction. The only gripe I have is that the fingerprint sensor sits a little too low for my liking, but that's really nitpicking at this point.