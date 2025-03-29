Balancing value and camera capabilities isn't easy. If photography chops are a top feature when buying a new phone, the default choices are the Google Pixel A-series or an entry-level iPhone. However, OnePlus has upped its game and improved its camera chops. Over the past week, I've snapped photos side-by-side with Apple's latest affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e, and the OnePlus 13R.

While neither is pitched as a top-tier Pro device, both bring serious camera chops to the table, and the price difference makes the choice more intriguing. Which one should be your top pick? I clicked photos with both phones in various scenarios to help you decide. From coffee shops to portraits to macros and low-light images, I know which phone I prefer.

How does the hardware compare?

Before diving into the weeds with the photography analysis, here's a quick look at the hardware specs of the cameras on the two phones.

The OnePlus 13R's primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Next to it is a 50MP sensor with a 2x telephoto zoom lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 16e offers a single 48MP sensor. Apple claims to offer an optical-quality sensor crop for zoomed-in photos. On the front, the OnePlus 13R sports a 16MP selfie camera, while the iPhone 16e opts for a 12MP sensor.

In the groups of photos below, the first image in each series was shot on a OnePlus 13R, and the second was captured on an iPhone 16e unless otherwise stated.

The iPhone 16e's primary camera pulls ahead in color accuracy

The OnePlus 13R's images are well-detailed, but the warm white balance lacks accuracy