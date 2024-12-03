Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13R features minor upgrades but excels in essential areas, such as an improved rear camera setup.

Specifications for the OnePlus 13R include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging capability.

Anticipated to launch in January 2025, the OnePlus 13R is expected to offer flagship-level features at a lower cost, catering to demanding users.

The OnePlus 12R was one of 2024's biggest surprises, competing with many flagship devices at a significantly lower cost. That could make the upcoming OnePlus 13R one of the most impressive reasonably priced phones in recent memory, and prominent insider @OnLeaks, responsible for spilling various insider beans, just revealed basically all its specifications (via 91Mobiles). There's currently no exact release date, but the OnePlus 13R is expected to launch in conjunction with the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3 in January 2025.

OnePlus 13R The upcoming OnePlus 13R makes minimal upgrades to its predecessor, but does so in all the right places. The potentially improved rear camera setup could be the best change of all. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78", 19.8:9 Display resolution 2780 × 1264 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB Battery 6,000mAh Charge speed 80W Charge options Wired USB-C Ports USB-C SIM support Nano SIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Front camera 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 50MP f/2.0 telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm Weight 206g IP Rating IP64 Colors Nebula Noir, Astral Trail Expand

The near-flagship phone for demanding users

With at least one potentially excellent upgrade

The apparent specs don't break significant ground, but OnePlus didn't need to do much to ensure its upcoming low-cost, high-end phone gets lots of love. It's purported to use the same powerful panel as its pricier sibling, the OnePlus 13, which includes an impressive peak brightness (even though manufacturer brightness measurements don't mean much). It should also sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-a-chip that powered most top-of-the-line phones released in 2024.

The battery looks to receive a 500mAh bump to a massive 6,000mAh, and while the reported 80W charging clocks 20W slower than the OnePlus 12R's, it'll be hard to tell much of a real-world difference. So far, the 12GB/256GB variant remains the only proposed configuration, and the nebulous Astral Trail and Nebula Noir the only colors, but those could change at or after launch.

But the real kicker could be the new 50MP addition to the triple rear camera array, replacing the 12R's barely useful 2MP macro lens. Uncertainty remains as to what kind of lens that will be, but power users will rejoice if it's a telephoto zoom lens. Out of the box, it will run OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15, and support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and sub-6 5G. Rumor has it the display and sides will be completely flat, which would be an interesting decision, considering the OnePlus 13 uses boasts micro-curved display edges that are supposedly premium, but not everyone loves.

Source: Twitter/X

A leaked image showing the potentially significant design differences between the OnePlus 13 and 13R's rear camera housings

The OnePlus 13 is already available in China, and the OnePlus Ace 5 — the China-only phone likely to see a global rebrand as the 13R — should launch any day now. At that point, we might be able to glean a few more specific details about what's sure to be one of 2025's best budget flagships.