The OnePlus 13R is a worthy successor to the popular OnePlus 12R. It follows the same winning formula of flagship-esque performance at a more wallet-friendly price. The company made several material changes to the OnePlus 13R that you need to consider, especially if you’re already thinking of upgrading your OnePlus 12R. Most likely, you want to save a few dollars and need to know whether the OnePlus 13R is enough of an upgrade from the 12R, or you're debating whether it's better to spare your wallet by picking up an older model. Let’s take a look at some key differences between the OnePlus 13R and its predecessor.

5 No more curves

OnePlus gets with the times

OnePlus opted for a flat display on the OnePlus 13R. It depends on preference, but I’m glad OnePlus got with the times by eliminating the curved display. I’ve been against curved smartphone displays since the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, so I’m delighted to see the trend reversing. I understand some of you like curved panels and feel a phone can’t be premium without one. If so, you’ll be better served by picking up a OnePlus 12 or 12R.

Although the glass isn’t curved, the OnePlus 13R has the same excellent display as the 12R. It’s bright and vibrant, with a high 1264x2780 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has fantastic viewing angles and is perfectly viewable outdoors. Games and movies pop off the screen, and you’ll enjoy them on the 13R. I like that OnePlus again maintained a resolution higher than 1080p this year despite some cost-cutting measures elsewhere.

4 Changes in Gorilla Glass

7i is featured in the 13R

The OnePlus 12R's front and back featured Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a material usually found on more expensive phones. Victus 2 gave the 12R superior protection from drops and made the device more durable. OnePlus opted for Gorilla Glass 7i on the 13R. It could be seen as a downgrade, but it has a benefit. If OnePlus can keep the cost of the 13R at $600 by using materials like 7i instead, I’m all for the change.

My eyes glaze over discussing Gorilla Glass differences. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 was tested with drops up to 1 meter on concrete-like surfaces. The reasoning behind concrete is that it’s often jagged, with sharp rocks sticking out from the surface, making it more dangerous for scratches and shatters against glass. Gorilla Glass 7i is tested on an asphalt-like surface with drops up to 1 meter. As I mentioned in my review, it won’t be in such a controlled environment on any particular surface when I drop my phone. If I need added protection, I’ll buy a case. In the meantime, I’m okay with saving some money on a lower-grade glass.

3 More RAM (for a price)

No more 8GB variant

At first glance, it would appear that OnePlus increased the 13R’s price to $600, a $100 bump from last year. However, the situation is more complicated. $600 is the same price as the 12GB variant of the 12R from the previous year, meaning OnePlus kept the price the same. You can no longer pick up OnePlus’ midrange phone for $500, but it doesn’t feel the same as when Samsung raises the price on a base model with similar specs from the year before.

Although you’re forced to pay more for the 13R, increased RAM is not the only benefit you receive. OnePlus uses faster UFS 4.0 storage for the 13R, meaning you’ll see better performance. It pairs well with the 13R’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and I never had any issues with AAA mobile games or more intensive Android apps. The 12R set the bar for midrange power in 2024, and the 13R carries that forward into 2025 — even for $100 more.

2 Upgraded cameras

Adding a telephoto to the array

The OnePlus 13R adds several camera enhancements that improve images over its predecessor. OnePlus did away with the 2MP macro sensor for the 12R — a great relief. Low-resolution macro sensors have plagued midrange and budget phones for years, so I’m glad OnePlus kicked it to the curb. It’s replaced by a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, which helps with portrait images, giving you more depth. It’s a smaller sensor than the 50MP primary lens on the 13R, but it’s still a significant upgrade from the 12R.

All told, I’m impressed with the photography on the 13R. You wouldn’t expect image quality to be a focus on a OnePlus midrange phone, but the 13R does an excellent job in good lighting, and I even enjoyed the photos in low lighting. Nighttime images are sharp and detailed, and you’ll enjoy the pictures from your 13R.

1 Bigger battery

All-day battery life got even better

I didn’t expect OnePlus to improve the battery on the 13R. The 12R already had a massive 5,500mAh battery that provided excellent battery life. I never had an issue keeping a charge throughout the day and night, especially with 100W wired charging to top-up quickly. However, the company took things further with the 13R, fitting the midranger with a 6,000mAh battery. 100W charging is still available with an additional adapter, but OnePlus includes a 55W charger in the box.

I doubt many people were chewing through their 12R battery in a single day, but if you’re a hardcore gamer taking advantage of all the 13R’s power, you’ll appreciate the larger cell. In addition, OnePlus has again taken measures to protect battery life, giving you peace of mind that your battery health will be maintained for years, even with faster charging speeds.

Not too many major changes

OnePlus didn’t make many drastic changes to the 13R, which is good. The 12R already provided fantastic performance at a midrange price, and the 13R builds on that experience. The higher starting price might be a negative for some, but you’re looking at more RAM and faster storage combined with an improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If you love OnePlus, you'll love the company's return to form with the OnePlus 13R.