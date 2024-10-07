Key Takeaways A OnePlus executive confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will support magnetic wireless charging.

The company will also offer cases with wood grain back for the phone.

The OnePlus 13 will go official in China later this month.

Apple debuted MagSafe with the iPhone 12 in October 2020, solving one of the biggest pain points of wireless charging. In the years since then, Apple has only refined its implementation, increasing the magnet's strength for a more secure fit and better alignment. The Wireless Consortium announced Qi2 with built-in MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging in 2023, but disappointingly, all 2024 flagship Android phones lacked support for the standard. Thankfully, this won't be the case with next-gen Android flagships, with OnePlus confirming that the OnePlus 13 will support MagSafe-like wireless charging.

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 13 in China later this month. In typical OnePlus fashion, the company is slowly trying to build hype around the device. Continuing that trend, OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu shared a screenshot on Weibo of a private conversation with a fan inquiring about the return of bamboo cases for the OnePlus 13.

He confirmed that the company is not planning on offering bamboo cases for its next flagship phone. However, it will launch covers with wood grain backs. More importantly, the executive confirmed these cases would feature a "magnetic suction function," indicating that the OnePlus 13 will support magnetic wireless charging.

A previous leak from reliable Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that OnePlus was developing a range of magnetic covers with wireless charging for the OnePlus 13. The company is also reportedly building a magnetic snap-on cooler accessory for heat dissipation.

More flagship Android phones need to support magnetic wireless charging

The OnePlus 12 supports 50W wireless fast charging, and the OnePlus 13 will likely continue that trend. The addition of magnetic wireless charging should make charging the device wirelessly more convenient and seamless. It would also make attaching other accessories like car and bike mounts easier.

OnePlus might offer magnetic wireless charging on the OnePlus 13 through magnetic cases instead of directly integrating the magnets inside the phone. If so, it would be similar to how third-party MagSafe adapters can add magnetic wireless charging functionality to your current device.

Like OnePlus, the next Oppo flagship phone should also support magnetic wireless charging. Hopefully, other premium and flagship next-gen Android phones will support MagSafe-like wireless charging.