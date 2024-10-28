Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery and support 100W fast charging.

The phone will also support 100W UFCS for fast charging with other non-OnePlus chargers.

OnePlus confirmed the phone will feature NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and 4 microphones with AI noise reduction for clearer voice call quality.

OnePlus will unveil its next flagship — the OnePlus 13 — in China on October 31. It has already revealed the phone's design and impressive camera specs, including a 50MP primary camera, a 3x 50MP telephoto shooter, and Dolby Vision video recording support across all lenses. Now, with just a few days left before the OnePlus 13 goes official, the company has detailed other key specs of the phone, like its battery capacity and connectivity options.

Over the weekend on Weibo, OnePlus revealed that the OnePllus 13 will sport a 6,000mAh battery — a sizeable upgrade from the OnePlus 12's 5,400mAh cell (via GizmoChina). This will provide enough juice for 11 hours of video calls or 19.7 hours of short video playback. With a 1% juice, OnePlus claims the OnePlus 13 can provide 13 hours of standby time or 56 minutes of runtime for text chats.

Like all recent OnePlus devices, the phone can fast charge at 100W, topping up its beefy cell in just 36 minutes. More importantly, the phone supports 100W Universal Fast Charging Standard (UFCS). Announced by the China Communications Standards Association in September 2022, the standard ensures you can fast charge the OnePlus 13 at 100W speeds when using chargers from other brands, like Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo. The catch? You cannot enjoy such speeds with USB-PD chargers.

Close

There's 50W wireless charging, though you must use OnePlus' proprietary wireless charger to enjoy such speeds.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 will feature an IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port for transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. The Alert Slider is also there, located on the left edge. However, the phone will seemingly not feature OnePlus' take on the iPhone 16's Camera Control. Or perhaps the company is saving this for a surprise reveal during the phone's unveiling later this week.

The phone will pack four microphones and use AI noise reduction to provide clearer phone call quality.

New magnetic accessories to launch alongside the OnePlus 13

Besides detailing some of the key OnePlus 13 specs, OnePlus revealed the magnetic accessories ecosystem for the device, which includes four cases, including two with a wooden grain finish. Apart from a regular power bank, OnePlus will launch a slim power bank, similar to the iPhone's MagSafe battery pack, that can magnetically snap to the back of the phone.

Another accessory appears to be a wireless charger with a built-in fan for enhanced cooling.

If you are in China, you can preorder the OnePlus 13 starting today and receive benefits of up to $370, like free Oppo Enco R3 earphones and a two-year battery warranty.