OnePlus flagship phones give the best Android phones a run for their money with their specs and price-to-performance ratio. However, one area where OnePlus phones have lagged behind their competition is their IP rating. While the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 carry an IP68 rating, the OnePlus 12 is only IP65 dust and water-resistant. With the upcoming OnePlus 13, the company will address this shortcoming for good.

The OnePlus 12 seemingly has adequate protection required for IP68 certification, but OnePlus does not want to spend the money to obtain it. This apparently will not be the case with the OnePlus 13, as the company revealed on Weibo that it will carry an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. This means that apart from being fully protected against dust ingress, the phone can survive being submerged in up to 1m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes without issues. It can also withstand high-pressure water jets from multiple angles.

If the global variant of the OnePlus 13 carries the same IP69 rating, it would have an edge over other Android flagships, as they all sport an IP68 certification.

Despite the higher IP certification, don't get the OnePlus 13 thinking you can dunk it in water without issues. There are many other factors that affect a phone's water resistance. Plus, the standard OnePlus warranty does not provide protection against liquid ingress. So, if the phone gets damaged, you must pay out of your pocket for the repair.

OnePlus 13 will house the biggest vibration motor on an Android phone

In addition to confirming the IP68/69 rating, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 13 will use a new "Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo." It claims this is the largest vibration motor in use on an Android phone, with a volume of 602mm³. Thanks to the use of the N54 magnet, it will apparently provide up to 72 types of vibration effects and improved tactile feedback.

Lastly, taking cues from Samsung flagships and the Pixel 9, the OnePlus 13 will use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. So far, OnePlus flagships have used an in-display fingerprint scanner. While fast, this sensor is not as secure and does not work with wet and greasy fingers. It also requires a lot of light to work, which can get annoying when using the phone in a dark room. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner addresses all these shortcomings.

The OnePlus 13 is scheduled for its official unveiling on October 31 in China. The company, though, has already revealed almost everything about the device, including its battery capacity, camera specs, and the new BOE display with features like glove recognition.