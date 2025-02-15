I’ve been a OnePlus fan since the company launched its first phone in 2014, but the past few years have been a rollercoaster ride. From green line display issues to buggy software and underwhelming cameras, buying a OnePlus phone felt like taking a gamble.

The company has shown undeniable signs of improvement with its recent releases, and the OnePlus 13 feels like the culmination of that comeback. It’s perhaps the most refined phone the company has made. While a bug-free experience is a great starting point, it’s not enough to win me over. Here are five reasons why I’m upgrading to the OnePlus 13.

Flagship performance

With great power comes great responsibility