    OnePlus 13

    OnePlus’ latest flagship

    The OnePlus 13 is the latest flagship from the company, offering a large, colorful display, the new powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite, and an enormous 6,000 mAh battery capacity with fast wired and wireless charging. It has better cameras and even ingress protection to sweeten the deal.

    Pros
    • Superb performance
    • Gorgeous display
    • Large battery, fast wired and wireless charging
    Cons
    • Long-range zoom could be better
    • AI tools aren?t worth your attention
    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

    Top-of-the-line from Samsung

    The 2024 Samsung flagship still holds its ground as one of the best smartphones. It remains a solid option for those wanting a massive display with support for a stylus, flagship performance, and an excellent camera setup. With updates for up to seven years, it will remain the top dog until the next generation.

    Pros
    • Large, beautiful display
    • Flagship performance
    • S Pen support
    Cons
    • Camera could be better
    • Expensive
OnePlus and Samsung are some of the most noteworthy players in the smartphone industry. Both companies make excellent high-end flagship devices, focusing on high-quality materials and innovative solutions. The new OnePlus 13 is the latest in OnePlus’ lineup, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an impressive camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be over a year old at this point. However, it still holds its ground as one of the best Samsung flagships to date — and with the Galaxy S25 series right around the corner, it seemed like a great opportunity to see how these two fare against one another.

Price, specs, and availability

The OnePlus 13 can be purchased from Amazon and OnePlus’s online store. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and retails for $900. The 16GB/512GB model retails for $1,000. It’s worth mentioning that the colors are limited based on the configuration you decide to go with. The base model comes in only Black Eclipse, while the higher-end comes in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean colors.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at most shops, carriers, and directly through Samsung. The S24 Ultra is available in three configurations, each having 12GB of RAM and an option of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. Each model retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660, respectively. It’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S25 series is right around the corner, at the time of writing, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already seeing steep discounts. It can often be found much cheaper during promotional events.

All models are available in Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. Samsung also offers Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange, which are exclusively available through its online store.


  		• OnePlus 13Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 EliteQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
    Display typeOLED, 120HzAMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.82", 19.8:96.8", 19.3:9
    Display resolution3168 x 14403088 × 1440
    RAM12GB, 16GB, or 24GB12GB
    Storage256GB, 512GB, or 1TB256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
    Battery6,000mAh5,000mAh
    Charge speed100W45W
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessUSB-C wired, Qi wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    SIM supportDual SIM and Nano SIMNano-SIM and eSIM
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and OxygenOS 15.0Android 14 and OneUI 6.1
    Front camera32MP f/2.412MP f/2.2
    Rear camera50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 5GSub-6 & mmWave 5G
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
    ConnectivityNFCNFC, UWB
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm
    Weight210g (leather), 213g (glass)233g
    IP RatingIP69IP68
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight OceanTitanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow
    StylusNoYes, S Pen
Design

Premium build, timeless appeal