OnePlus 13 OnePlus’ latest flagship The OnePlus 13 is the latest flagship from the company, offering a large, colorful display, the new powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite, and an enormous 6,000 mAh battery capacity with fast wired and wireless charging. It has better cameras and even ingress protection to sweeten the deal. Pros Superb performance Gorgeous display Large battery, fast wired and wireless charging Cons Long-range zoom could be better AI tools aren?t worth your attention $900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Top-of-the-line from Samsung The 2024 Samsung flagship still holds its ground as one of the best smartphones. It remains a solid option for those wanting a massive display with support for a stylus, flagship performance, and an excellent camera setup. With updates for up to seven years, it will remain the top dog until the next generation. Pros Large, beautiful display Flagship performance S Pen support Cons Camera could be better Expensive $1300 at Best Buy



OnePlus and Samsung are some of the most noteworthy players in the smartphone industry. Both companies make excellent high-end flagship devices, focusing on high-quality materials and innovative solutions. The new OnePlus 13 is the latest in OnePlus’ lineup, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an impressive camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be over a year old at this point. However, it still holds its ground as one of the best Samsung flagships to date — and with the Galaxy S25 series right around the corner, it seemed like a great opportunity to see how these two fare against one another.

Price, specs, and availability

The OnePlus 13 can be purchased from Amazon and OnePlus’s online store. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and retails for $900. The 16GB/512GB model retails for $1,000. It’s worth mentioning that the colors are limited based on the configuration you decide to go with. The base model comes in only Black Eclipse, while the higher-end comes in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean colors.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at most shops, carriers, and directly through Samsung. The S24 Ultra is available in three configurations, each having 12GB of RAM and an option of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. Each model retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660, respectively. It’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S25 series is right around the corner, at the time of writing, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already seeing steep discounts. It can often be found much cheaper during promotional events.

All models are available in Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. Samsung also offers Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange, which are exclusively available through its online store.



OnePlus 13 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type OLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.8", 19.3:9 Display resolution 3168 x 1440 3088 × 1440 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 6,000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 100W 45W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 14 and OneUI 6.1 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 233g IP Rating IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Stylus No Yes, S Pen

Design

Premium build, timeless appeal