OnePlus's new 13 series is here, and its two smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, feature several notable refinements and upgrades over their predecessors. The company also reduced the footprint of the two phones despite retaining the screen size. Although both smartphones target different buyer segments, they share some key features. Does it make sense to pay a premium for the OnePlus 13, or will you be better off saving on the 13R? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The OnePlus 13 comes in two variants in the US: one featuring 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and the other packing 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. While the lower model carries a price tag of $900, you'll shell out $100 more for the higher-end variant.

The availability of the OnePlus 13 is slightly complicated. The 12GB RAM variant only comes in Black Eclipse and is available via the OnePlus website, with Amazon planning to stock the phone later. The 16GB RAM model comes in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It's offered via the OnePlus website. In addition, the Black Eclipse model is sold via Best Buy's website and physical stores, whereas the Midnight Ocean model is offered exclusively online at the retailer. Amazon plans to stock the 16GB model as well.

The 13R has a lone 12GB RAM variant in the US, which costs $600 and is available via the OnePlus website and Best Buy. Similar to the OnePlus 13, the 13R will be stocked at Amazon later.



OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.78", 19.8:9 Display resolution 3168 x 1440 2780 × 1264 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 12 or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB or 512GB Battery 6,000mAh 6000mAh Charge speed 100W 55W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Dual SIM and Nano SIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 206g IP Rating IP69 IP65 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 5G Connectivity NFC NFC Stylus No No

Design and display

The OnePlus 13 is more durable than the 13R

Although the OnePlus 13 and the 13R have similar designs featuring a big, round camera module, plenty of differences make each phone stand out. For example, the OnePlus 13 has a thin stripe on the back that goes through the camera module, and you don't get it in the 13R. The inside of the camera bar has a different design on the OnePlus 13 than the 13R. Moreover, instead of glass, one of the OnePlus 13 variants features eco-leather material on the back.

The OnePlus 13 is more durable and certified IP69 for dust and water resistance , while the 13R has an IP65 rating.

Moreover, the front of the OnePlus 13 has curved edges. However, the 13R has flat glass.

The 13R is slightly smaller and lighter than the OnePlus 13, which results in a smaller display on the phone. The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a 1,440p resolution. The 13R uses the same panel but with a smaller 6.78-inch size and 1,264p resolution.

Another notable difference is the inclusion of Ceramic Guard glass on the OnePlus 13, whereas the 13R has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Software

OxygenOS 15 is better than ever

You get the same software experience on both OnePlus phones. There is an Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 on board. Although OxygenOS got flak following the ColorOS integration, the current iteration of the OnePlus software is more likable. It has little bloat and is more useable. You also get the Open Canvas multitasking and the Fluid Cloud notification solution on both phones. Additionally, AI-based features have made their way to the OnePlus software.

In terms of software support, OnePlus promises four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the 13 series. While it isn't as impressive as the seven years of updates offered by Google and Samsung, it's reasonable.

Performance and battery life

Snapdragon 8 Elite is a big upgrade over Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Although the OnePlus 13 and the 13R feature flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite present in the former is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 of the latter. The 8 Elite packs higher raw power and provides better battery efficiency. If you like to get the latest and greatest in your phone, the OnePlus 13 is an easy pick.

If you want to get the most out of your money, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is excellent for most folks and will keep the phone running smoothly for years.

The 6,000mAh battery is a highlight of the OnePlus 13 and the 13R phones. It enables two-day battery life on moderate use and can get through a day for power users. The OnePlus phones shine on the fast charging front, as the OnePlus 13 supports up to 100W wired charging, and the 13R tops out at 80W. The 13R lacks the 50W wireless charging available with its more expensive sibling. OnePlus ships an 80W SuperVOOC charger in the box with the OnePlus 13 and a 55W SuperVOOC charger in the 13R box.

In other highlights, the two phones have Wi-Fi 7 , Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. While the OnePlus 13 has an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, the 13R has an optical under-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

The OnePlus 13 shines on the camera front

The OnePlus 13 and the 13R have three rear cameras. However, the camera systems on both phones are different. The OnePlus 13 has a 50MP main shooter with a 23mm f/1.6 lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with a 73mm f/2.6 lens, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter with a 15mm f/2.0 lens. In addition, the company included Hasselblad's color calibration.

These cameras are excellent, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. The main shooter is the star, and its captures have punchy colors, lots of detail, and properly contrasted shadows. The telephoto and ultrawide cameras do a good job. However, this camera system is not perfect and has some quirks. For example, after you cross 25x zoom, the telephoto shooter struggles, and OxygenOS 15's AI Detail Boost causes atrocious captures.

The OnePlus 13R has a 50MP primary camera with a 24mm f/1.8 lens, a 50MP telephoto shooter with a 47mm f/2.0 lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 16mm f/2.2 lens. The main shooter takes sharp and detailed photos with excellent color. The company improved its processing in the 13-series, and the low-light performance is better. The telephoto camera is helpful. However, it has a smaller sensor than the main camera, so the level of detail in the photo is less. The ultrawide shooter is valuable when taking a group shot or capturing a landscape. Otherwise, you're better off with the main camera.

Finally, while the 13R cameras are reasonably good, they fall short of the OnePlus 13.

Which should you buy?

The OnePlus 13 and the 13R are capable smartphones and deliver a great experience. Still, there are some areas where the OnePlus 13 is a step up from the 13R, making it a better pick if you have the budget to go for it. The OnePlus 13 has more raw processing power to handle almost anything you throw at it. It also houses better cameras, wireless charging support, and faster wired charging capability. Moreover, the OnePlus flagship has a higher resolution display and a more durable build.

If you can't or don't want to spend north of $900, the OnePlus 13R is an excellent alternative. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a powerful processor that will not disappoint. It also packs a beautiful display and the same software experience as the OnePlus 13. While its cameras may not be at the same level as the 13, they get the essentials right. All in all, the OnePlus 13R is a great value for money.