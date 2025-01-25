OnePlus 13 The latest flagship The OnePlus 13 builds on an already fantastic OnePlus 12 with a more powerful chip, better cameras, and a bigger battery. Pros & Cons Impressive battery life Top-of-the-line processor Competent cameras More expensive $900 at OnePlus

OnePlus’s newest flagship, the OnePlus 13 , packs several improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 . For example, it has a newer and more powerful chip, better water resistance, and a bigger battery. You also get updated ultrawide and telephoto cameras. However, despite being almost a year old, the OnePlus 12 is still quite capable. It packs a powerful processor, a fantastic display, and excellent battery life. Does it make sense to upgrade from the OnePlus 12 to the 13, or which of the two is a better buy for a new smartphone? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The OnePlus 13 is $100 more expensive than the OnePlus 12 launch price. It comes in two variants in the US, and you’ll shell out $900 for the 12GB RAM variant and $1,000 for the 16GB RAM variant.

The 12GB RAM variant comes in the Black Eclipse color, whereas the 16GB RAM variant also comes in Arctic Dawn and Midnight Ocean colors. All colors and storage variants are available via the company website. Additionally, you can get the Black Eclipse model via the Best Buy stores and website, while the Midnight Ocean model is offered only via the retailer’s website. Amazon plans to stock all variants and colors at an undisclosed later date.

The OnePlus 12 costs $800 for the 12GB RAM variant and $900 for the 16GB RAM variant. Following the OnePlus 13 launch, the company is also offering a $100 discount on both models on its website. However, it is unclear whether this is a limited-time promotion or if it will continue permanently.

The phone has limited availability, with the company website currently only stocking the 16GB RAM variant.

Here’s a look at the raw specifications of both phones.



OnePlus 13 OnePlus 12 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.82", 19.8:9 Display resolution 3168 x 1440 3168 x 1440 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 12GB or 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB or 512GB Battery 6,000mAh 5,400mAh Charge speed 100W 100W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Dual SIM and Nano SIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 14 and OxygenOS 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 50MP f/1.6 main, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 64MP f/2.6, 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 220g IP Rating IP69 IP65 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Flowy Emerald, Silky Black Stylus No No

Design and display

Significantly upgraded water resistance

There isn’t a massive difference in how the OnePlus 13 and the 12 look. However, the company slightly tweaked the back of the 13 to help it stand out from its predecessor. The side rails no longer wrap around the camera module, which is still circular but sits as an island. You also get a new thin horizontal stripe that goes along the back, crossing the camera module.

Plus, the Hasselblad logo has moved out of the camera module in the OnePlus 13 and the internal design of the module has also been updated. Otherwise, the OnePlus 13 is still a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame.

Things are slightly different on the build and durability front. The OnePlus 13 offers better water resistance and is rated IP69 , compared to the IP65-rated OnePlus 12. You get a vegan leather finish on the Midnight Ocean colorway of the phone. The other colors, like the OnePlus 12, have a glass back.

The OnePlus 13 is also a bit lighter and smaller than the 12. But it’s not a big difference.

Despite the size difference, OnePlus kept the 6.82-inch panel in the 13 as the OnePlus 12. It’s a newer LTPO OLED panel but offers the same 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 1,440p resolution as the OnePlus 12.

Software

AI has made its way to OxygenOS

You get almost the same software experience on the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 12. While the OnePlus 13 comes with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box, the OnePlus 12, which launched with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, received the OxygenOS 15 update.

OxygenOS 15 is a welcome upgrade and features little bloat. It’s more usable and likable than the previous OxygenOS versions that came after the Color OS integration. Like flagships from other manufacturers, AI made its way to OnePlus software , but it’s not too much, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

AI-based photo tools like Image Unblur, Reflection Eraser, and Detail Boost are available. You also get AI tools that summarize writing and edit writing. Among the non-AI software, there is Open Canvas multitasking and the Fluid Cloud notification solution on both phones.

In terms of software support, both the OnePlus 12 and the 13 will get four years of Android OS updates, but the latter will receive security patches for six years. The OnePlus 12 will get security updates for five years.

Performance and battery life

Newer processor and bigger battery

The OnePlus 13 packs Qualcomm’s new and upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is a significant step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 present in the OnePlus 12. Both are competent processors, and most will have no issues with either. You can expect a smooth and responsive experience whether you’re consuming content, gaming, or getting work done.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite can deliver more raw power and promises better battery efficiency. You’ll appreciate both of these advantages if you like to keep the same phone for years. Also, if you like getting your hands on the latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is the way to go.

Besides featuring a more powerful processor, the OnePlus 13 houses a bigger 6,000mAh battery. In comparison, you get a 5,400mAh battery on the OnePlus 12. The larger battery, coupled with the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s improved efficiency, results in a two-day battery life with moderate use. Even power users will find it challenging to deplete the OnePlus 13 battery in a day.

OnePlus 12’s battery is no slouch and will also last through the day for almost everyone, but it would be harder to get multi-day battery life out of it.

Both phones are evenly stacked on the charging front, with 100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC charging support.

In other highlights, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and a USB 3.2 Type-C are present on the OnePlus 13 and the 12.

Cameras

The OnePlus 13 has got an edge

OnePlus included three 50MP rear cameras on the 13. While the primary shooter has a 23mm f/1.6 lens, the ultrawide camera has a 15mm f/2.0 lens. There is also a telephoto shooter with a 73mm f/2.6 lens. As noted in our review, we like the OnePlus 13 camera system. The primary camera takes punchy and vibrant shots with plenty of detail and well-contrasted shadows.

The telephoto and ultrawide cameras also do a good job. However, there are a couple of caveats. For example, if you go beyond 25x zoom, the results are underwhelming. The phone also occasionally struggles with motion, but it’s mostly good at that.

The OnePlus 12 has the same primary shooter as the OnePlus 13. However, it features a 64MP telephoto camera with a 70mm f/2.6 lens and a 48MP ultrawide 14mm f/2.2 camera. The main camera is excellent and takes well-balanced shots with the right exposure and a good amount of detail. However, the OnePlus 13 generally does a better job of sharpening objects, and its shots have a more natural look. The same goes for telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

While the OnePlus 12 and the 13 have competent camera systems, the 13 has a slight edge.

Which should you buy?

The OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 12 are two fantastic smartphones. However, the new model has some notable improvements, making it a better buy if you want a flagship phone. You get a top-of-the-line processor, and the OnePlus 13 has better water resistance and a bigger battery. You’ll also appreciate the improved camera system. Even the features that haven’t meaningfully changed from the OnePlus 12 are already pretty good.

If you want a flagship-grade phone and are choosing between the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 12, the 13 is a better phone in many ways.

However, if you’re looking to save money and aren’t running after the latest and greatest, the OnePlus 12 is a good alternative. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is powerful, and you get a gorgeous display, fast charging, long battery life, and a competent camera system. The phone also gets three more major Android updates and security patches for four more years.

If you own the OnePlus 12 and are considering upgrading to the OnePlus 13, you can probably wait for another generation or two.