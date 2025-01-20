  • oneplus-13-blue-image
    OnePlus 13

    Affordable flagship done right

    The OnePlus 13 stands out as a powerhouse smartphone. Boasting a revamped design, a nearly flat display, and an impressive 6,000mAh battery that easily lasts all day, it’s shaping up to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered contender to watch in 2025. Plus, it features an excellent camera system to sweeten the deal.

    Pros
    • Excellent battery life
    • Comfortable design with smudge-proof vegan leather back
    • Very good image quality
    • Oxygen OS is fast and fluid
    Cons
    • Some software issues with palm rejection
    • Lackluster AI tools
    • Long-range zoom could be better
  • OnePlus 11 smartphone green render
    OnePlus 11

    Old, but still gold

    $610 $700 Save $90

    The OnePlus 11 might not suit every taste design-wise, but it was undoubtedly the brand’s best phone in years when it launched. Offering top-tier specs, stellar battery life, and a solid camera system, it’s a fantastic deal—even as an older model. While fast wireless charging from the OnePlus 10 Pro is absent, the updated Oxygen OS 15 continues to deliver a modern and fluid experience.

    Pros
    • Still capable specs
    • Long-lasting battery life
    • Latest Oxygen OS 15 keeps the phone fast and fluid
    Cons
    • Lackluster design
    • No wireless charging
    • Only two more software updates
Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 13 is the newest kid on the block. Between the typical OnePlus flagship specs, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and upgraded cameras, there's a lot to like. Despite that, OnePlus maintained its focus on value. Coming in at $900, the OnePlus 13 offers exceptional value. However, you won't find any carrier discounts here.

The base $900 version of the OnePlus 13 ships in the Black Eclipse color with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It can be purchased from the OnePlus website, with Amazon availability to follow. A higher-end $1,000 model is also available that bumps the RAM to 16GB and doubles the storage. This version is available in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean colors. The Black Eclipse variant is available on Best Buy. The other options can be picked up from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 11 is a two-year-old model that is no longer available directly from OnePlus. Instead, the phone is available for as low as $439 from Best Buy or Amazon. You may want to consider recent models like the OnePlus 12R, which is available for $499 straight from OnePlus.


  		• OnePlus 13OnePlus 11
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 EliteQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Display typeOLED, 120HzLTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.82", 19.8:96.7"
    Display resolution3168 x 14401440 x 3216
    RAM12GB, 16GB, or 24GB8GB or 16GB
    Storage256GB, 512GB, or 1TB128GB or 256GB
    Battery6,000mAh5,000mAh
    Charge speed100W80W wired (US), 100W wired (international)
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessUSB-C SuperVOOC wired
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C 2.0
    SIM supportDual SIM and Nano SIMDual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM)
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and OxygenOS 15.0Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14
    Front camera32MP f/2.416MP, f/2.4
    Rear camera50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide50MP, f/1.8 main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.0, 2x telephoto
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 5G5G, LTE
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
    ConnectivityNFCNFC
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm
    Weight210g (leather), 213g (glass)205g
    IP RatingIP69IP64
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight OceanTitan Black, Emerald Green
    StylusNoNo
Design

High-end design, top-rated protection