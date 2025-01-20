OnePlus 13 Affordable flagship done right The OnePlus 13 stands out as a powerhouse smartphone. Boasting a revamped design, a nearly flat display, and an impressive 6,000mAh battery that easily lasts all day, it’s shaping up to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered contender to watch in 2025. Plus, it features an excellent camera system to sweeten the deal. Pros Excellent battery life Comfortable design with smudge-proof vegan leather back Very good image quality Oxygen OS is fast and fluid Cons Some software issues with palm rejection Lackluster AI tools Long-range zoom could be better $900 at OnePlus

OnePlus 11 Old, but still gold $610 $700 Save $90 The OnePlus 11 might not suit every taste design-wise, but it was undoubtedly the brand’s best phone in years when it launched. Offering top-tier specs, stellar battery life, and a solid camera system, it’s a fantastic deal—even as an older model. While fast wireless charging from the OnePlus 10 Pro is absent, the updated Oxygen OS 15 continues to deliver a modern and fluid experience. Pros Still capable specs Long-lasting battery life Latest Oxygen OS 15 keeps the phone fast and fluid Cons Lackluster design No wireless charging Only two more software updates $610 at Amazon



Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 13 is the newest kid on the block. Between the typical OnePlus flagship specs, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and upgraded cameras, there's a lot to like. Despite that, OnePlus maintained its focus on value. Coming in at $900, the OnePlus 13 offers exceptional value. However, you won't find any carrier discounts here.

The base $900 version of the OnePlus 13 ships in the Black Eclipse color with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It can be purchased from the OnePlus website, with Amazon availability to follow. A higher-end $1,000 model is also available that bumps the RAM to 16GB and doubles the storage. This version is available in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean colors. The Black Eclipse variant is available on Best Buy. The other options can be picked up from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 11 is a two-year-old model that is no longer available directly from OnePlus. Instead, the phone is available for as low as $439 from Best Buy or Amazon. You may want to consider recent models like the OnePlus 12R, which is available for $499 straight from OnePlus.



OnePlus 13 OnePlus 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type OLED, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.7" Display resolution 3168 x 1440 1440 x 3216 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 8GB or 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB or 256GB Battery 6,000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 100W 80W wired (US), 100W wired (international) Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C SuperVOOC wired Ports USB-C USB-C 2.0 SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 16MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 50MP, f/1.8 main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.0, 2x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 205g IP Rating IP69 IP64 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Titan Black, Emerald Green Stylus No No

Design

High-end design, top-rated protection