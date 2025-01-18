Bigger and stronger OnePlus 13 The OnePlus 13 is simply the best phone that OnePlus has ever brought to the market. The company has put in plenty of effort to improve in areas where it was weak while keeping the core of what it does best. It's an excellent device with minor shortcomings. Pros Incredible battery life OxygenOS 15 has come a long way Fantastic performance Excellent camera quality Cons AI tools aren't great in OxygenOS 15 Might be too big for some people $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

Small and powerful Google Pixel 9 Pro $849 $999 Save $150 Now in its ninth iteration, the Google Pixel 9 Pro represents the best small device running the Android OS. With good performance, stellar camera performance, all-day battery life, and a gorgeous display, there's a lot to love here. It's a great little device sure to keep you smiling. Pros Excellent design with a small footprint Amazing display All-day battery life Camera is as reliable as ever Cons Gaming performance could be better Slow charging speeds $849 at Amazon $849 at Best Buy $849 at Google Store



When it comes to Android phones, there are plenty of options, with every manufacturer vying for your attention. With so many options, it can be difficult to figure out which one is your best option. Some people want a niche device, like an amazing foldable or a dedicated gaming phone, while others want a traditional design.

If you gravitate towards traditional designs, the OnePlus 13 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro are standout Android options. Both offer plenty of performance, amazing displays, good battery life, and capture breathtaking photos. Except for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, these two phones are about as good as it gets on Android and neither device will let you down on a day-to-day basis. So, without further ado, let's see which one reigns supreme.

Price, availability, and specs

With a Global Launch on January 7, 2025, the OnePlus 13 is the latest and greatest big-name Android phone to hit the market. The OnePlus 13 is available in two configurations and three colorways. The first variant has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $900 with a single color option, Black Eclipse. OnePlus sells the 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,000. The higher-end variant gets three color options: Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn. OnePlus phones can't be purchased from US carriers but can be bought from OnePlus or Best Buy.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is slightly older, having launched in September 2024. It has four color and storage options and quite a few variants. The Pixel 9 Pro has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, and you get 16GB of RAM regardless of which storage size you choose. The Obsidian colorway is available in all four storage sizes, while Porcelain and Hazel can be found in the three smaller storage options. Rose Quartz is the most limited and is only available in the 256GB model. Being a Pixel device, you can find it at most carriers, Google, or your favorite authorized retailer, like Amazon or Best Buy.



OnePlus 13 Google Pixel 9 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor G4 Display type OLED, 120Hz LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.3" Display resolution 3168 x 1440 1280 x 2856 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 6,000mAh 4,700mAh Charge speed 100W 27W wired, 21W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 42MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 199g IP Rating IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

Design

Premium all the way

OnePlus and Google have a different intended audience with these respective phones. The former targets someone who wants a large device, while the Pixel 9 Pro appeals to those who want a compact one. The OnePlus 13 measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 210g (Midnight Ocean) or 213g (Arctic Dawn and Black Eclipse). The Pixel 9 Pro is smaller at 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm and weighs a bit less at 199g. If you want a Pixel closer to the OnePlus 13's size, check out the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you are looking for something more pocketable, the Pixel will likely be your choice, while the OnePlus offers a bigger footprint, which you'll soon see, has its benefits.

From the front, these phones look similar. Both have thin bezels, although the Pixel's is a touch thicker. They also have a hole-punch camera in the upper-middle of the display for all your selfie needs. OnePlus went with a subtle curve around the edges of its display, allowing it to flow gracefully into the frame. If you prefer flat displays, Google has you covered with its display.

Both phones feature rounded edges, but OnePlus escaped any iPhone comparison, while Google's Pixel lineup looks to have been heavily inspired by Apple. There's nothing wrong with rounded edges, but the OnePlus 13 feels unique in a world that frequently copies each other. Like the iPhone, OnePlus offers a mute switch along the upper-left edge, which is convenient for quickly silencing your phone. Both devices have their power and volume buttons along the right edge.

The back is where both devices shine. The OnePlus 13 uses a glass back except for the Midnight Ocean colorway with its eco-leather back. The large, round camera assembly is prominently displayed in the upper-left corner.

Google stuffs its camera assembly in a horizontal bar that runs almost the full width of the Pixel 9 Pro's glass back. Unlike previous years, the camera bar is more of an island than a bar, a change that I find visually appealing. The camera bar also aids in stabilization when using the phone on a flat surface.

Display

Simply gorgeous

If you deduced that the OnePlus 13 has a larger display than the Google Pixel 9 Pro based on their size difference, you'd be spot on. Despite the size difference, these devices have displays that can only be summed up as gorgeous. These displays have set a high bar for future Android devices that only a few others can achieve.

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display that's protected by Ceramic Guard glass. With a 3,168 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 13's display is crisp and smooth. With 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode, the 13 is easily seen in bright conditions. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid, making it an excellent device for content consumption.

Google went with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED for the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. It's crisp and smooth thanks to its 2,856 x 1,280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It can hit 300 nits at peak brightness and 2,000 nits in high brightness mode. It doesn't support as many HDR modes as the OnePlus 13, but it does have support for HDR10+.

Software

OxygenOS is now on the same level as Pixel UI

If you're after a solid Android experience, you can't go wrong with either device. Both devices ship with Android 15 under the hood (the Pixel 9 Pro originally shipped with Android 14), but each has its unique take on Android.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro comes with the Pixel UI, which is mostly a stock Android experience. It's fast and stable but lacks the customization that some of its competitors bake into their versions of Android.

When it comes to the Pixel 9 Pro's software, Google's focus was on AI and has been for some time. The Pixel 9 Pro comes with Gemini by default and includes applications designed to take advantage of its AI prowess. These applications include Pixel Weather, Pixel Screenshots, Gemini Live, and Pixel Studio. I enjoy Gemini as my digital assistant, but I'm not big on AI software. Some of it can be genuinely useful, but AI shouldn't be a deciding factor when buying a phone.

OnePlus has the more interesting software this go around with OxygenOS, thanks to its efforts in bringing it in line with the likes of Google and Samsung. With a 20% reduction in size, or about 5GB, OxygenOS 15 is lighter than its previous offerings. There are new animations thanks to Flux Themes, which provide a smooth transition from the lock screen to the home screen. You get an iOS-inspired split between the notification and quick settings, although this can be disabled if you aren't into that sort of thing. OxygenOS 15 also enables two apps to run at the same time.

Not to be left out, OnePlus has put some effort into its AI implementation. I applaud OnePlus for not diving into the deep end of AI by focusing all of its efforts there. Still, I understand that it needs to keep up with the competition. You get some photo tools like Image Unblur and Reflection Eraser, as well as Detail Boost. There are productivity tools that summarize writing and edit writing. If you enjoy AI tools, you'll be happy with the effort that OnePlus has put in here. If AI isn't your thing, you will be happy thanks to OxygenOS 15 being more responsive.

Google is slightly ahead when it comes to software support, but not by much. Google promises seven years of Android and security updates, which are industry-leading. OnePlus committed to six years of bi-monthly security updates and four Android upgrades.

Performance

How long do you plan to keep your phone?

The OnePlus 13 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful smartphones to hit the market. Like previous iterations of flagship Snapdragon processors, the 8 Elite will have no trouble delivering a great experience. Daily tasks won't stress the 8 Elite, and more intensive tasks like gaming or video editing don't pose much of a challenge. The 8 Elite supports more advanced gaming features such as Ray Tracing, making it a clear leader for mobile gamers looking to future-proof their gaming device.

Over the past few years, Google's Pixel lineup has deployed its own custom processors, and the Pixel 9 Pro continues that trend. Google outfitted the Pixel 9 Pro with a Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. The Tensor G4 isn't as strong as the Snapdragon 8 Elite but is more than enough for most tasks you can perform today. The Tensor G4 excels at performing routine or AI tasks but doesn't offer the same gaming performance as the 8 Elite. It can still play the latest and greatest games, but not at the same graphical fidelity.

My biggest concern for the Tensor G4 is how well it holds up throughout the Pixel 9 Pro's life. With seven years of software updates, I'm not sure if the G4 can reliably hold up as updates will likely bog down performance. Only time will tell, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite should fare better in holding up as the years tick by.

Battery life

Not on the same level

No one wants their battery to hit zero during regular usage. OnePlus and Google have made every effort to provide excellent battery life. The OnePlus 13 has a massive 6,000mAh battery that should make even power users happy. In our review, Will Sattelberg gushed about how the OnePlus 13 provides some of the best battery life he has ever seen in a smartphone.

Getting nearly 10 and a half hours of screen-on time would make anyone giddy, but OnePlus takes it a step further by providing a powerful charging experience. The OnePlus 13 supports 100W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging. When you use a 100W wired charger, you can take this from dead to 50% in as little as 13 minutes or fully charged in a mind-boggling 36 minutes.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a smaller 4,700mAh battery, but it should still get most people a full day of use. Depending on how hard we pushed the Pixel 9 Pro, we found that it can hit five to six hours of screen-on time. It supports charging up to 27W wired, 21W wireless with the Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with a Qi charger, and reverse wireless charging. The 27W charging speed is a bit of a letdown, taking 30 minutes to reach a 50% charge or about an hour and 20 minutes to fully charge.

Camera

Delightful camera setups

Like everything else about the OnePlus 13, it offers improved camera performance that rivals the best camera phones. You get a 50MP f/1.6 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP f/2.0, 120-degree ultrawide lens. Everything from the level of detail to its Hasselblad-tuned colors looks fantastic.

It has some quirks, like when using AI to zoom past 25x, but that can be fixed with a future update. It can record video at 8K 30fps, 4K 60fps, and 1080p 60fps. It also has a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera that records 4K and 1080p content at up to 60fps.

Google is known for its photography prowess, and the Pixel 9 Pro delivers another stellar camera performance. The Pixel 9 Pro takes practically perfect pictures regardless of the scenario, thanks to its 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, 48MP f/2.8 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and 48MP f/1.7, 123-degree ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 Pro is so reliable when taking photos that you're all but guaranteed to get a great shot. It records video at 8K at 30ps with Video Boost. It records 4K and 1080p content at 60fps on the device. It has a 42MP f/2.2 front-facing camera that records 4K and 1080p content at up to 60fps.

Which is right for you?

Determining which phone is best is difficult, as each device makes a compelling argument. I have been a fan of the Pixel series for some time, and Google has delivered an exceptional experience this year. Still, OnePlus has taken its game to a different level.

The OnePlus 13 is one of the most well-rounded devices that I've seen in some time. OnePlus took great care in crafting this phone, and it shows. The 13 is excellent in many ways. From its striking design to its gorgeous display and blistering fast performance, there isn't much to dislike here. OnePlus also delivers an exceptional software and camera experience, which may catch the industry sleeping. Add in its respectable software support and long battery life, and you have the recipe for a surefire hit.

Editor's choice OnePlus 13 Elevated to a different level 9 / 10 The OnePlus 13 has set the bar incredibly high, and we're only at the beginning of the year. With blistering fast performance, a gorgeous display, amazing battery life, and a solid camera system, there's a lot to love about the OnePlus 13. $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

While the OnePlus 13 is an amazing device, it's not perfect. If you prefer a smaller phone, opt for the Google Pixel 9 Pro as it's easier to use one-handed. With a premium design, good overall performance, and a gorgeous display, the Pixel 9 Pro is a fantastic little device. Fans of stock Android will also gravitate to Pixel UI for their platform of choice. The Pixel 9 Pro is an awesome device in its own right, but it just can't match the OnePlus 13.