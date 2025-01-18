It’s that time of year when the race between the best flagship smartphones heats up, and OnePlus kicked off 2025 with its latest entry, the OnePlus 13. As one of the first smartphones to pack in Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite, the OnePlus 13 sets a new performance bar. But does it move the needle enough to bring the enthusiast brand into the mainstream?

OnePlus has always felt like a plucky little upstart against behemoths like Samsung and Google. With a 6.8-inch screen and flagship specs on the OnePlus 13, there’s no better yardstick to measure it against than Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. Last year, the Android maker’s latest flagship underwent big design changes, along with a new Tensor G4 chip that offers its own performance boost and a wealth of new AI features, including Gemini Live to replace the venerable Google Assistant.

While Qualcomm’s chips offer more raw power, Google’s Pixel phones have long dominated in photographic prowess and artificial intelligence features. Let’s dive in and see how the OnePlus 13 fares against the best that Google offers.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 13 follows its predecessors by offering two storage configurations with limited color options in the lower-capacity model. The base 256GB version with 12GB of RAM costs $900, but you’ll only get basic black or, as OnePlus calls it, Black Eclipse. You can get 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $100 more, plus the blue Midnight Ocean and white Arctic Dawn, with the second finish being a first for the North American market. There’s no pre-order phase for the OnePlus 13. It’s available from Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus, although not all retailers have the entire lineup of colors.

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL has been on the market for a few months, so it shouldn’t be hard to find in any configuration. Unlike OnePlus, it’s sold by carriers, so you’re more likely to be able to pick one up on contract. It starts at $1,099 for the base 128GB model, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions available for $1,199, $1,319, and $1,549. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian. However, the 1TB configuration is only available in Obsidian. If you want Rose Quartz, you’ll have to opt for the 256GB model.

OnePlus 13 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor G4 Display type OLED, 120Hz LTPO OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.8", 20:9 Display resolution 3168 x 1440 2992 x 1344 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 6,000mAh 5,060mAh Charge speed 100W 37W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM and Nano SIM Nano SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 42MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide 50MP f/1.7 OIS main, 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 48MP f/2.8 5x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC UWB, NFC, Satellite SOS Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) 221g IP Rating IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Stylus No No

Design

Flat is where it’s at

It’s fair to say that 2024 will be remembered as the year Android phone makers embraced their flat sides, literally. Apple ditched rounded edges at the turn of the decade with the iPhone 12. While its rivals likely didn’t want to be seen as aping that design, they’ve seemingly given into the idea that flattened edges are a good thing. Samsung was the first major player to take the plunge with the Galaxy S24, and Google quickly followed with the Pixel 9 lineup.

If anything, OnePlus lags behind only because of its later release cycle. However, the OnePlus 13 is now on board, although not as starkly. While the heavily curved screen of the OnePlus 12 is gone, the OnePlus 13 has a slight curve to it with its quad-curved 2.5D glass. It’s a nice aesthetic touch that removes the annoying aspects of a curved screen without going flat on the front.

The edges are distinctively squared off. With that change, the OnePlus 13 moves to a more refined design around the back. The camera array stands on its own, without the tangential lines that previously blended it into the side. The watch-like ring on the outside is more subtle than before. The stylized “H” representing the company’s Hasselblad partnership moved out of the camera circle, above a horizontal line that bisects the camera ring.

This results in a classy and professional look, especially when mixed with the two new finishes that OnePlus added this year. Having seemingly run out of green shades, the OnePlus 13 moves to a Midnight Ocean blue. There’s more to that than the color. It adopts a vegan microfiber finish, similar to what we’ve seen on Motorola’s Razr. It’s a first for OnePlus. While it feels great in the hand and eliminates the possibility of smudges, we aren’t fans of how it looks.

The other color is Arctic Dawn, a glossy white that OnePlus says has a special coating on the glass that makes it silky smooth. It’s too early to tell what that means for grip and smudge resistance, but it’s nice to have a third option in North America. OnePlus’ white finishes have traditionally been limited to China and limited-edition models in a few other markets.

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL made the same transition into flatness earlier this year. So much so that you could mistake it for an iPhone from the front, at least at first glance. It embraces a flat edge-to-edge screen, which we think is a nice change that moves the needle further away from the days of excessively curvy screens.

Flip the Pixel 9 Pro XL over, and it becomes more evident that you’re looking at a Google phone. That’s not just because of the prominent Google logo. The iconic camera bump is still there. However, like OnePlus’ camera ring, it’s honed down to a look that makes it feel elegant and ready for serious photographic action.

We’ve always found the camera bar a delightfully opinionated design choice on Google’s part. This year’s model drops the edge-to-edge design that tries to blend into the sides in favor of a Cyclops-like protrusion. Love it or hate it, it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t stand out in a unique way, giving the Pixel 9 Pro XL a serious, no-nonsense look. This is a phone that wants you to know it means business.

Despite the “XL” moniker, the Pixel 9 Pro XL doesn’t increase in size over its predecessor. Instead, Google matched Apple’s iPhone Pro lineup by offering two sizes this year. The larger 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro brand applies to a more pocketable 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro, while the largest model grows to 6.8 inches and named the Pixel 9 Pro XL to set it apart.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 lacks any suffixes. Still, there’s no doubt it’s a “Pro XL” model in its own right. It has the same 6.8-inch screen as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and weighs 11 grams more. However, OnePlus changed the durability equation slightly. The OnePlus 13 is the first phone to use Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass 7i. While that glass may be newer, it’s not an upgrade over the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Instead, it’s an affordable upgrade to Gorilla Glass 5, designed for midrange phones rather than flagships.

While that puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s drop protection and scratch resistance ahead on paper, Corning lists the glass as having similar specs to Victus, with the ability to survive drops of up to one meter on rough surfaces like asphalt. For most folks, the OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL should be equally durable against drops, but we recommend slapping a case on if you have a lifestyle where that’s prone to happen.

One area where the OnePlus 13 comes out ahead is water resistance. The company has gone with an IP68/IP69 rating this year, with that second set of digits certifying it against high-temperature and high-pressure water. The double rating is because IP69 doesn’t automatically include IP68, which is the common certification for immersion. The OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can survive a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. OnePlus’ latest phone will survive a trip into a hot tub. You could power wash it if you wanted to (although we don’t recommend it).

Display

Crisp and clean

Besides the switch to a less curvy 2.5D glass, the OnePlus 13 screen is almost identical to the one in the OnePlus 12. You get the same 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 3,168 x 1,440-pixel resolution that works out to a pixel density of 510 pixels per inch (ppi). The screen has an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and can reach an eyeball-searing brightness of 4,500 nits. The typical brightness is 800 nits, a slight but meaningful increase over the 600 nits of the OnePlus 12.

Google has similarly stuck with its Super Actua display technology for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, this year’s is brighter and more vibrant, with 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness and 2,000 for HDR content. The move to a flatter screen provides symmetrical bezels, but they’re small enough to go nearly unnoticed. At a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels, the pixel density is slightly lower at 482 ppi, but that’s nothing you’ll notice with the naked eye.

Both screens are equally gorgeous and crisp, with vibrant and balanced colors. However, OnePlus has another feature that gives it a slight edge: an exceptionally high 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming rate that reduces eye strain and headaches for folks who are sensitive to flickering screens. That’s an order of magnitude above even the best phones on the market, which typically top out around 480Hz. Samsung raised the bar to 492Hz on this year’s Galaxy S24 lineup, but Google has stuck with 240Hz. This won’t be a problem for everyone. If you’re sensitive to flickering screens, the OnePlus 13 will make a massive difference over most other smartphones.

Software

OxygenOS grows up; Google stays mostly pure

If you’ve used a OnePlus phone, you may be familiar with OxygenOS. OxygenOS 15 has become better as it’s continued to march away from the inspiration it drew from ColorOS. The OnePlus 13 still uses ColorOS 15 in China, which feels like an unabashed iOS clone, but OxygenOS 15 is quite different.

OxygenOS 15 is a UI layer. In this case, it sits on top of Android 15. The best part of this latest version isn’t just that it’s grown up. It’s also easy to ignore if you don’t like it. The core UI is entirely usable, and the split-screen multitasking is more helpful than what Android offers out of the box. Meanwhile, preinstalled apps can be replaced with mainstream solutions, like Google Photos, while other settings can be buried away from sight.

Google retains its Android-purist approach with Pixel 9 Pro XL, so you get a cleaner UI with less cruft. That doesn’t mean it’s the same Android experience you’ll find outside the Pixel ecosystem. Google has been building AI features into its Pixel phones since long before ChatGPT came along and turned it into a trendy buzzword, so it had a head start. The Pixel 9 Pro XL builds on that, ushering it into the “Gemini era.”

Longstanding features like Magic Eraser and Call Screen are still present, along with the recent Circle to Search. Magic Editor joins the mix, but the most significant change is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini Live, bringing a conversational chatbot to the forefront.

Not every AI feature in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a slam dunk. Gemini Live works well. Creative features like Add Me and Video Boost impressed us, while Magic Editor still feels like “an interesting but silly novelty.” Meanwhile, Google’s image generation tool, Pixel Studio, seems unnecessary as a preinstalled app and lacks the guardrails to prevent it from being abused for darker and antisocial purposes.

OnePlus avoided jumping too heavily onto the AI bandwagon, but it gave in slightly with the OnePlus 13. It embraced Gemini and a new Intelligent Search feature along with a typical set of AI photo-editing tools for erasing items and reflections, boosting detail, and unblurring photos. None of these are special, and most will be useless if you opt for Google Photos, but they’re there if you want to use them.

As for software updates, Google maintains its seven-year promise of Android updates. It’s used up one of those updates this year as the Pixel 9 Pro XL launched with Android 14. Still, we’re not sure that matters, as it will run Android 21 when it arrives around 2030. The OnePlus 13 isn’t that ambitious, but the company raised its bar this year by promising four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Since it shipped with Android 15, it will get Android 19 in 2028, plus keep it securely patched until 2030.

Performance

Raw speed or AI performance?

OnePlus 13 is the first major smartphone to ship with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood. This puts it in a performance class of its own, at least until Samsung launches its Galaxy S25 lineup in the next few weeks.

There’s not much to say about the performance of this chip other than it’s fantastic. We’ve also reached the point of diminishing returns. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on last year’s OnePlus 12 was fast. Nothing you threw at that phone would make it break a sweat. While the OnePlus 13 raises the bar, you won’t notice the difference unless you’re a hardcore mobile gamer. This performance is beyond what you’ll need in the short term, but it makes support for future Android updates far more realistic. This phone will almost handle Android 19 without serious performance issues.

The Tensor G4 in Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL is a mixed bag. It’s a welcome and healthy upgrade over prior Tensor chips, delivering more balanced performance and power efficiency than previous generations. Many leaned so heavily into AI that they weren’t optimized for other demanding activities like gaming. The G4 runs cooler than ever and delivers reasonable power efficiency. Still, it focuses chiefly on handling Gemini Live and Google’s other AI features rather than raw performance, something Google readily admits to.

That’s not to say the Tensor G4 isn’t a capable chip. The Pixel 9 Pro XL performs well at everyday tasks and ensures the new Gemini features can come up without missing a beat. It’s not a gaming powerhouse, but if you’re a casual gamer, it’s more than fast enough, and you’ll be hard-pressed to notice a difference in performance.

Battery life

All-day and beyond

If there’s one area where OnePlus kills it this year, it’s battery life. The OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh cell, which, combined with the power efficiency of Qualcomm’s latest silicon, gives you what we consider the “Energizer Bunny” of smartphones because it keeps going and going.

You have to run the OnePlus 13 dry in one day. In our testing, we ran it for over 10 hours of full screen-on time to drain it to 3%. That’s longer than most folks typically use a smartphone in a day, so this can easily get you through two days or maybe three with lighter use.

With such incredible battery life, it’s ironic that the OnePlus 13 still boasts some of the fastest charging speeds of any phone. While its baby brother, the OnePlus 13R, dropped the wired charging speeds to a respectable 55W this year, the North American OnePlus 13 caps out at a staggering 80W. After our ten-hour battery torture test, we could take it up to a full charge in about 34 minutes using the included SuperVOOC charger. There’s also ultrafast 50W wireless charging, but you must buy the bulky and fan-equipped AirVOOC charger separately. With such outstanding battery life, you’re probably fine relying on quieter and more ubiquitous 15W Qi charging accessories.

How does the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL fare? Surprisingly well, it turns out. The OnePlus 13 is an outlier here, and it’s still the phone to buy if you want multi-day battery life, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL will get you through a busy day without problems. It delivered five hours of screen time in our testing while juggling multiple demanding background tasks. We’re sure you could reach six hours with moderate use. You’ll likely want to charge it every night, but that’s become a part of many people’s daily routines.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL still falls short in charging speeds. The largest XL model got a nice bump to 37W wired charging, which is a step in the right direction. Still, it doesn’t match most of its flagship competitors, much less the fast wired charging speeds OnePlus offers. In practical terms, this will give you a 70% charge in about 30 minutes, a nice increase over the Pixel 8 Pro, which only took you to 50% in the same time. Like most phones, charging speeds fall off from there, so you’ll wait over an hour for a full top-up.

Cameras

The results may surprise you

OnePlus has steadily improved its cameras over the past few years, thanks to its partnership with Hasselblad, which provides many underlying algorithms for things like color tuning. With the OnePlus 13, the company may have hit its stride.

The camera hardware consists of three 50-megapixel (MP) sensors. That’s a slight drop from the 64MP telephoto lens on the OnePlus 12, but new sensors and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite image signal processor (ISP) more than compensate for that. The telephoto camera has a modest but reasonable 3x optical zoom, while the ultrawide lens increases the field of view to 120 degrees.

However, the results, not the hardware, are what counts. Whatever OnePlus is doing, it’s doing it right. The camera system seems to have hit a sweet spot for color balance, vibrancy, and detail, resulting in shots that look great without the need for editing. It surpassed our expectations and set a new bar for other smartphones. The low-light performance is also outstanding, partly thanks to Qualcomm’s latest silicon.

The OnePlus 13 camera system has unique quirks the company needs to iron out. We found its digital zoom disappointing beyond the 25x range. We were surprised by the occasional blurry shot resulting from a lot of motion, although these were rare. This camera system deserves the name Hasselblad stamped onto it.

The cameras on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL haven’t changed much over the past few years. You still get the same 50MP sensors as before, but as with prior models, Google’s magic lives in the software and its custom Tensor G4 silicon. It claims to have overhauled the HDR pipeline, resulting in cleaner and crisper photos than before, with lots of contrast. However, they suffer from lackluster color processing, which may leave you reaching for the edit button to punch them up a bit.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL camera produces consistently reliable results and has none of the quirks we found on the OnePlus 13. OnePlus may fix some of these in future software updates, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives results that are good every time right out of the box. You also get a 5x telephoto lens for better optical zoom and a digital zoom that is more usable, as much as any digital zoom can get.

Which is right for you?

The OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones are excellent in many ways. They’d be neck-in-neck were it not for their different balance of strengths and weaknesses.

Leaving aesthetics aside, since those are subjective, both phones are solidly built, with the OnePlus 13 offering better water resistance thanks to its additional IP69 rating. For its $900 price tag, you get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which runs circles around anything else on the market, a camera system that gives Google a run for its money, and a flexible and customizable user experience in OxygenOS 15.

The OnePlus 13 also offers 256GB of storage for its $900 starting price. You’ll pay $300 more to get the same storage capacity as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which starts at 128GB. Add in two-day battery life and incredibly fast charging, and the OnePlus 13 delivers incredible value for its price. The Pixel 9 Pro XL may deliver more in some areas, but OnePlus leaves you questioning whether you need to pay that premium.

Google is a brand you can’t go wrong with these days, and that may be reason enough to consider the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That’s even more true if you’re looking for an AI-forward phone with a proven and reliable camera system or if you like the pure Google experience of Android 15. There’s nothing wrong with this phone other than its higher price tag. However, the Google Pixel lineup is solid and established, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL does a great job of building on that transition and ushering in the next generation.