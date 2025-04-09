Summary OnePlus has released Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13 users.

This is actually the first Android 16 beta for the phone.

The beta is buggy and filled with several known issues.

With Android 16 hitting Platform Stability in mid-March, it is now only a few months away from its stable release in June. Ahead of that, OnePlus has released the first public beta of the OS that you can take for a spin on your OnePlus 13.

In a forum post on its community, OnePlus announced the release of Android 16 Beta 2 for its current flagship. While this is the second beta, it is the first public build of the OS that OnePlus has seeded for testing for the OnePlus 13. Living up to its beta tag, the build has several issues, which is why OnePlus recommends only developers and advanced users install it. This includes a blurry camera viewfinder, lag on the lock screen, random restarts when answering calls through a Bluetooth headset, and more.

No wonder OnePlus wants you to avoid installing the ROM if you use the phone as your daily driver.

You can find the full list of issues below: