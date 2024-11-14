Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 launched in China and was recently updated with enhanced macro capabilities.

The global debut is confirmed with the same updated camera app for better photography.

The launch date for global markets is speculated to be alongside other models in January.

OnePlus started off as a brand making "flagship killer" smartphones, but now makes flagships of its own, rubbing shoulders with other top Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9. The brand's latest model, the OnePlus 13, has been selling exclusively in the Chinese market. However, executives have confirmed a global debut is imminent, and just before that, the camera app has been updated to enhance macro photography capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 launched rather recently in the end of October, sporting internals prepped for rivalry that'll ensue in 2025. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 24GB of RAM and support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Even though some specs may vary on the model available in global and North American markets, the OnePlus 13 should be a killer on the software front too.

Its camera systems co-developed with imaging brand Hasselblad include a triple-camera array, but macro photography was missing at launch, even in China. In a Weibo post about an update for the phone's camera app, OnePlus states the feature is now available (via NotebookCheck). It isn't immediately clear which lens the phone will use for macro work, but the capable lineup includes a 50MP f/1.6 main shooter, a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 50MP f/2.0 sensor for ultra-wides. While we're on the subject of cameras, the phone's 32MP selfie shooter also deserves a mention.

The image OnePlus used on Weibo suggests the 3x telephoto might be the go-to for macro, but marketing materials are rarely ever tacit confirmation. That said, it appears the macro mode shortcut will resemble the petals of a flower, and will sit in the top bar of the app, beside flash controls and the overflow menu.

Confirmed, but not set in stone

Source: OnePlus/Weibo

OnePlus executives have confirmed the phone will make a global debut, following the pattern of previous flagship models, launching in China before debuting in other markets. However, we don't have a launch date yet. Speculation suggests this flagship could launch alongside other OnePlus models sometime in January for a slightly steeper price than its predecessor.

Hopefully, the macro mode and impressive camera array on the OnePlus 13 make it a noteworthy upgrade for people who frequently photograph pets, plants, bugs, and other small objects.