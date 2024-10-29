Key Takeaways Ultrasonic sensors provide a more accurate fingerprint scan when compared to traditional optical scanners, but they're also more expensive.

Goodix's under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner aims for widespread adoption by OEMs by making them cheaper and easier to integrate. The manufacturer's tech made its way to the Vivo X100 Ultra in May, and it has now landed on the Xiaomi 15 series.

Goodix has also confirmed that its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is making its way to the OnePlus 13.

Fingerprint biometrics have forever changed the smartphone authentication game. First popularized by the iPhone 5S, the technology has made its way to phones of all shapes and sizes.

From bulky physical button sensors, and capacitive ones, to under-display optical fingerprint sensors and ultrasonic ones, the technology has significantly advanced over the last decade, with ultrasonic sensors sitting at the pinnacle at the moment.

Ultrasonic sensors, which primarily sit under a device's display, shoot high-frequency sound waves that bounce back after hitting a user's finger, essentially mapping out a 3D image of a fingerprint. The scanned fingerprint is compared to the one already saved on the said device, resulting in successful or failed authentication.

They truly shine when it comes to accuracy, considering that their ultrasonic pulses can penetrate through surface or finger contaminants like dirt, oil, or moisture. We've previously only seen ultrasonic fingerprint scanners on Samsung's flagship devices, and most recently, the Pixel 9 series. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners have long had one major drawback — they're expensive, essentially preventing them from making their way to a wider range of devices.

A tsunami of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors is coming

This is where Shenzhen, China-based Goodix comes in. Back in May, the company unveiled its own under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which first made its way to the Vivo X100 Ultra.

The manufacturer suggested that it wants to "foster widespread adoption" of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology by making it easy to install for OEMs, and it seems to be doing just that.

Following the Vivo X100 Ultra, Goodix's ultrasonic tech has now made its way to the new Xiaomi 15 series, marking a shift in trend, considering that an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has never made an appearance on any of the company's standard devices. This aligns with Goodix's initial commitment to wider adoption, and sets it up to potentially be the market leader down the line.

"With its innovative CMOS sensor architecture and wafer-level acoustic layer processing, Goodix's proprietary solution provides a faster and safer unlocking experience, even with wet or dirty fingers. Its competitive performance, combined with supply chain optimization, paves the way for the widespread adoption of advanced unlocking experiences," wrote Goodix on a blog post, reiterating its initial promise.

But that's not all. In a statement given to Android Police, Goodix confirmed that its ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are also making their way to two other devices, one of which we're really excited about. OnePlus recently confirmed in a Weibo post that its upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship will be unveiled on October 31 in China. It also offered hints at the device ditching the optical fingerprint sensor, seen in previous iterations, in favor of something better.

According to Goodix, its ultrasonic sensor is making its way to the OnePlus 13, suggesting that the tech is ready to become the norm in flagship devices from a wider range of OEMs. Goodix also confirmed the presence of its ultrasonic fingerprint tech on the upcoming iQOO 13.