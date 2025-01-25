The OnePlus 13 builds on everything we loved about its predecessor, from cameras to durability, battery life, and even software. It runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, right out of the box. Like previous versions, OxygenOS on the OnePlus 13 is packed with customization options, powerful features, and productivity tools. Here are some of the best tips and tricks to help you unlock the full potential of your OnePlus 13.

8 Enable Livephotos on your OnePlus 13

Snap a photo and a small video at the same time with one tap

One of the best new features on the OnePlus 13 is its ability to capture Livephotos. This feature takes a photo along with a 3-second video when enabled. Once activated, every photo you take will have a subtle motion effect. The images look like regular photos, but when you long-press them in the gallery, a brief video will play, capturing the moments just before and after the shot.

Keep in mind that Live Photos take up slightly more storage than standard photos due to the added video content. Still, it’s a fantastic feature for reliving memorable moments. Here’s how to enable it:

Open the Camera app. Tap the top center button to activate Livephoto. The icon will turn yellow, indicating it's enabled. Close Now, take photos as usual, and your phone will record a short video every time you press the capture button.

7 Customize pull-down gestures for faster access to notifications

Who really uses the swipe gesture to search anyway?

By default, swiping down on the OnePlus home screen opens Global Search. But this isn't always convenient. Like other Android skins, you might prefer to access the notification tray with this gesture instead. Thankfully, you can easily change this gesture to open notifications. Here's how:

Pinch out on the Home screen. Swipe to the last option on the bottom menu and select More. Close Scroll down and change Swipe down on Home screen to Notifications & Quick Settings. Close

6 Enable the quick search shortcut to find anything instantly

While swiping down for Global Search might not be convenient, OnePlus has improved the search feature in OxygenOS 15. It can now search across your phone — including settings, contacts, files, photos — and even understand natural language commands like “Clean up files” to deliver relevant results. However, if you still want a quick way to access Global Search, you can add a search icon to your home screen:

Pinch out on the Home screen. Swipe to the last option on the bottom menu and select More. Close Enable Show Search at the bottom. Close

Now, a Search icon will appear above the dock on your home screen. Tapping it will instantly open Global Search, allowing you to find anything on your phone.

5 Make navigation easier with one-handed mode

Comfortably use your OnePlus 13 with one hand

The OnePlus 13's large display is great for media and multitasking but can be tricky to use with one hand. OxygenOS includes a convenient One-Handed Mode that lowers the top UI elements to the bottom of the screen for easier access. Here’s how to activate one-handed mode on your OnePlus 13:

Open Settings. Scroll down and select Accessibility & Convenience. Close Tap One-handed mode and turn on the toggle. To activate it, simply swipe down on the navigation bar, and the top elements will shift to the bottom for easier one-handed use. Close

Remove reflections and unwanted objects in seconds

The OnePlus 12 faced heavy criticism for lacking AI features, but the OnePlus 13 fixes it. OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus 13 introduces several built-in AI tools, particularly in the Photos app, putting it on par with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 13 offers features like AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects from images and AI Reflection Eraser to eliminate reflections. Other tools include AI Unblur to sharpen blurry images and AI Detail Boost to enhance image quality. Here's how to access these features:

Open the Photos app. Tap the Edit button. Close Select AI Editor. Choose the AI tool you want to use. Close

AI tools in the Photos app on the OnePlus 13 need an internet connection to work.

3 Access your favorite apps and AI features through the sidebar

The Smart Sidebar in OxygenOS offers quick access to apps and tools like Partial Screenshot and Screen Translator. On the OnePlus 13, it’s even better with context-aware AI features.

For example, while reading an article, the Smart Sidebar will suggest options like AI Summary to quickly summarize the content or AI Speak to read the text aloud. Similarly, if you're writing an email in Gmail, AI Writer will pop up, helping you adjust tone, check grammar, or proofread. Here's how you can enable the sidebar:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and select Accessibility & Convenience. Close Tap Smart Sidebar and toggle it on. To use AI features, make sure Smart Functions is enabled. Close

2 Eliminate background noise on calls

Enjoy clearer conversations with AI noise reduction

One of the hidden but super useful features on the OnePlus 13 is AI noise reduction during calls. This feature helps eliminate background noise, making your voice clearer during phone calls — perfect for when you're in noisy environments like cafés or busy streets. Here's how to enable this feature: