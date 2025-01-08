Summary The OnePlus 13 is among the first non-Pixel devices to support offline device tracking.

You can track the OnePlus 13's location for several hours even after it is powered off.

The feature is not available on the OnePlus 13R.

Google significantly upgraded the Find My Device experience in April 2024 by adding lost device tracking support even when they are offline. However, the feature only works on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, with other Android phones being incompatible. The handy option should see wider adoption this year with the launch of new Android flagships. The OnePlus 13 spearheads this trend, allowing you to track it even when its battery is out of juice.

OnePlus did not specifically highlight Find My Device offline tracking support on its newest flagship during the global launch event. But as the folks at Android Authority have discovered, the OnePlus 13 is among the first non-Pixel Android phones to support this feature. Reports of OnePlus' next flagship supporting powered-off tracking first popped up in early November 2024.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and FastConnect 7900 platform are the main reasons the OnePlus 13 supports powered-off tracking. Qualcomm's latest connectivity subsystem supports offline device tracking, though the device manufacturer must add support for the feature. This also means that the OnePlus 13's cheaper sibling, the OnePlus 13R, does not support this feature, as it uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and FastConnect 7800 platforms.

Find My Device encrypts all location data for privacy