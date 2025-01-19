My experience with the OnePlus 13 has been nothing short of fantastic. I love the improvements the company made across the board. The phone is undoubtedly premium, with excellent performance and outstanding battery life. OxygenOS has also improved. I think it’s the best software OnePlus has released in years. Still, no phone is perfect out of the box, and I always like to tweak settings in OnePlus software to get the best results. Here are the 5 things I changed immediately on my OnePlus 13.

1 Display resolution

You paid for QHD; you might as well use it

Your OnePlus 13 display is set to 1080p by default. I noticed this on the OnePlus 13R, but it’s not a trend exclusive to OnePlus devices. Other Android manufacturers, like Samsung, tend to set the screen resolution default lower out of the box. I understand there are benefits to battery life, and if you weren’t already aware, you might not notice the difference during daily tasks. However, if you’re like me, you want to get the most out of your new OnePlus 13, and I like its display cranked up to QHD.

If you love a good display, the OnePlus 13 delivers. It’s bright and colorful, and viewing outdoors is no issue. I didn’t know what to expect from the 2.5D glass because I don’t like curved displays, but it’s a pleasant experience. Swipes from either side of the display feel better against my fingertips, and it reminds me of devices like the Google Pixel 2 XL. OnePlus scored on the design of the OnePlus 13, and its display is top-notch.

2 Classic quick settings

OnePlus is copying the wrong things

I’ve complained about Android manufacturers lifting too many software design elements from Apple’s iOS. It’s a disturbing trend, and I’d prefer phone makers try new features instead of porting over ones we’ve seen already. Unfortunately, OnePlus isn’t immune, and OxygenOS 15 borrows heavily on a few items from Apple. One convention OnePlus adopted was a split notification shade with a swipe from the top-left bringing down notifications and a top-right swipe unveiling quick settings.

Thankfully, OnePlus allows us to return to the OxygenOS 14 aesthetic. On setup, you’re asked if you’d like the newer swipe-down mechanic or the classic combination of quick toggles and notifications we’re used to. If you’ve always longed for how the Control Center works on your friends’ iPhones, you can keep it as is, but I like turning it back to one swipe for everything.

3 Home screen swipe down

I don’t want the OnePlus Shelf

OnePlus is trying hard to promote the Shelf, a dashboard with widgets and essential information about your day. Your Shelf uses smart suggestions to include apps like Spotify. It’s not an awful experience, but I don’t feel it’s fully fleshed out in its current form. With AI creeping into OnePlus phones, we will see more attempts to integrate the user experience better. So, while I’m not against using the Shelf or seeing how it grows over time, I am against how OnePlus wants you to access it.

OnePlus wants to do its best to break my muscle memory. Thankfully, we can choose what a home screen swipe from the center of the display will activate. A swipe from anywhere on the display can access the Shelf, Global Search, or Quick Settings. I prefer to have notifications slide down whenever I swipe on the home screen. If your brain is used to something else or wants to give Shelf a chance, you can test the waters on something new.

4 Always on display

I thought something was wrong

I experienced this with the OnePlus 13R, so I was disappointed when my brain was fooled again. The OnePlus 13 has an always-on display that is turned off by default. I looked down at my phone and wondered if the device had been turned off by mistake. Once I remembered, I entered the settings and brought the AOD back to life. It’s a minor inconvenience, but you might forget it's there if you don’t think of it, and OnePlus makes us work harder.

Even though I prefer the AOD activated on my OnePlus 13, I’ve never been a fan of the company’s AOD. Its lock screen functionality lags behind that of Google, Samsung, and even Motorola. It’s better than nothing, but I’d appreciate it if OnePlus spent more time dressing up the AOD for OxygenOS 16.

5 Hasselblad camera watermark

You have got to be kidding

I felt Will Sattelberg’s pain when he talked about the frustrations of the Hasselblad watermark on images taken with the OnePlus 13. I remember taking some great photos when first testing the OnePlus 12, only to go back and see they were stained with a hideous watermark. Thankfully, the company learned quickly and released a patch allowing us to turn off the watermark the first time the camera app is opened. It’s good to see OnePlus listening to customers, and I think it’s a theme that’s led to a fantastic OnePlus 13 this year.

Watermarks aside, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the images from my OnePlus 13. I didn’t like the colors of the OnePlus 12’s photography. I thought they were too moody, and the image detail was too soft for my taste. Whatever work Hasselblad did with the color science for the OnePlus 13 is paying off, as I prefer the images' more vibrant and saturated hues. Nighttime photography is also solid, with more detail and sharpness than I was expecting from the company. All told, you’ll enjoy your OnePlus 13 cameras — just turn off that silly watermark.

Always room for improvement

I’ve enjoyed so much about the OnePlus 13 this year, but it still needs some help to achieve the best user experience. Many of these tips also apply to the OnePlus 13R. If you want to save a few dollars, the OnePlus 13R provides snappy performance with plenty of RAM for its midrange price tag. Regardless of your choice, 2025 is shaping up to be a good year for OnePlus — let’s hope the company keeps the upward trend going.