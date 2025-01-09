Summary OnePlus' new 180-day replacement policy in India covers key parts like the display, battery, and motherboard, giving OnePlus 13 and 13R users peace of mind for the first six months.

It's available if you buy a OnePlus 13 or 13R in India before February 13 and activate it within 30 days. After that, you can pay for an extra three months of coverage.

The replacement policy is part of OnePlus’ ‘Project Starlight,’ aiming to improve customer service in India with faster service and better in-store experiences.

OnePlus has gone global with its latest flagships, the OnePlus 13 and 13R, after their China launch. Packed with premium features and smart pricing, they're aiming for the top of the Android flagship race. To sweeten the deal, OnePlus is throwing in some killer launch deals and perks, including a 180-day replacement policy in India.

The new replacement program for the OnePlus 13 series aims to give users peace of mind for the first six months, according to OnePlus' press release. This covers major parts like the display, back panel, battery, and motherboard. If any of these components fail due to manufacturing issues, you can skip the hassle of repairs and get a replacement device instead.

If you grab a OnePlus 13 or 13R in India before February 13, and activate it within 30 days, you’ll get free 180-day replacement coverage for any hardware issues. After that date, you can opt for an extended replacement plan—adding three more months—for ₹2599 (OnePlus 13) or ₹2299 (OnePlus 13R). To use the replacement service, just head to an authorized OnePlus service center to confirm your eligibility.

The new replacement policy is on top of OnePlus' lifetime display warranty for all models sold in India. It’s a lifesaver for issues like those pesky green lines that pop up long after the regular warranty runs out.

The replacement program is just one piece of OnePlus’ ‘Project Starlight,’ a plan to totally revamp the customer experience in India with a focus on faster service, more transparent communication, and making in-store visits way better.

Customers in the US are stuck with a basic replacement policy

Meanwhile, in the US, OnePlus sticks to a more standard approach to customer service. You get a 15-day window for refunds or replacements and a one-year warranty for manufacturing defects. Unlike in India, display issues like green lines aren’t covered beyond the warranty. For extra peace of mind, OnePlus offers paid protection under 'OnePlus Care,' which includes accidental damage coverage, screen protection, and extended warranties.

If OnePlus took this guarantee global, it’d be a huge win, especially in the US. A policy like this could pull high-end buyers away from Samsung and Apple. More to the point, it’d give the brand a strong edge, build trust, and make people feel way more comfortable splurging on a premium phone.