It's safe to say OnePlus has been pulled in a lot of different directions over the last half-decade. Since the OnePlus 6T won AP's Phone of the Year award in 2018, we've seen plenty of highs (the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 11) and lows (the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10). The company has launched fully-featured phones designed to compete with the Samsungs of the world, only to pull back a generation later, chasing success within the elusive budget flagship game. And all the while, OxygenOS has undergone a massive shift from near-stock Android to ColorOS clone to something found somewhere in the middle.

With the OnePlus 13, it feels like the company finally has its footing again. The decision to lean on the budget-friendly R-series here in North America means going all out on a flagship — even one as expensive as this — is a much easier decision. While it's far from a perfect phone, the OnePlus 13 feels like the first of the brand's devices in ages that I want to keep using after my review period wraps up. Move over Google and Samsung because we might already have a contender for the best smartphone of 2025.

Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 9 / 10 With powerful specs, everlasting battery life, and a camera good enough to make you forget your Pixel, the OnePlus 13 is an early front-runner for smartphone of the year. Yeah, it's that good. Pros Incredible battery life

Comfortable design with just enough curves

Excellent camera quality, especially with the main sensor

OxygenOS 15 isn't bad! Cons AI optimization at longer zoom ranges simply looks bad

I'm not in love with the faux-leather look on the blue model

AI tools in OxygenOS 15 aren't worth your attention

Availability, network, and specs

Don't look for this phone at your local carrier store

Despite OnePlus offering a singular model here — no OnePlus 13 Pro — its availability is actually a little confusing. First, the OnePlus 13 won't have a pre-order phase; it's available for purchase right now. OnePlus is offering two different models: a $900 base edition or a more premium, powerful model for $100 more.

The $900 variant only comes in Black Eclipse and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's available through the OnePlus website, with Amazon planning to stock the phone at an undisclosed later date.

The $1,000 model comes in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean (as reviewed here), and bumps its RAM and storage allotments up to 16GB and 512GB, respectively. The Black Eclipse model is being sold in-store and online at Best Buy, while the Midnight Ocean model is offered exclusively online. If you want the Arctic Dawn model — or either of the other colors — you'll need to head to the OnePlus website. Like with the entry-level model, Amazon will eventually stock this configuration.

Based on the carrier compatibility document OnePlus shared with Android Police, this phone should work on all three US carriers and their respective MVNOs, though as always, your experience may vary. I've been using the phone on a T-Mobile MVNO with strong 5G reception.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type LTPO AMOLED 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.82-inch Display resolution 3168 x 1440 RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 6,000mAh Charge speed 100W wired, 50W wireless Charge options USB-C SuperVOOC wired, AirVOOC wireless, reverse charging Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, 50MP 3x f/2.6 telephoto sensor, 50MP ultra-wide f/2.0 sensor Cellular connectivity 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm Weight 210g (leather), 213g (glass) IP Rating IP69 Colors Black, White, Blue Expand

Design and display

As good as ever, but still imperfect

At first glance, the OnePlus 13 looks like the vast majority of the company's output from this decade. Big, round camera module? Check. Mute switch? Check. Curved edges surrounding a big screen? Check, though that's where you'll start to notice differences. Although the OnePlus 13 retains its sleek curved glass, the display no longer bends into the frame. It's reminiscent of older Pixels, like the Pixel 2 XL, delivering a far more comfortable experience even without a case. I'm still partial to fully flat glass, as seen on the OnePlus 13R, but it's a night-and-day difference compared to this device's predecessor.

Another big difference? The lack of green. OnePlus has stuck with traditional white and black hues this year. Still, rather than opting for the dark shades of green it's relied on for previous launches, this year's special color is a sleek navy blue, paired with a white finish on the camera bump and a faux leather material along the back. I like the color combination, but I'm less sold on the finish here. It feels good in the hand, but something about it just looks a little cheap compared to its direct competition. It does resist all but the most stubborn of smudges, though.

Otherwise, this is a big, modern smartphone, for better or worse. I still find the mute switch a little too easy to accidentally trigger when sliding into my pocket, something Apple avoided for years by having it move left to right rather than up and down. Likewise, I don't love the metallic finish wrapped around the frame — unlike the faux leather finish, it does attract smudges, sweat, and grime. Overall, though, it's a fine-looking phone, and feels leagues better in the hand than the OnePlus 12.

I don't have much to say about the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch display, and that's a good thing. It's bright, vivid, and much more comfortable to type on with its minimized curves. While I'd love to see an anti-glare finish on this device, similar to Samsung and Corning's Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I'm really grasping at straws here. It doesn't even feel all too big; despite sharing similar dimensions with the S24 Ultra, it feels significantly more portable. Don't underestimate what some well-placed curves can do for a device.

That said, if you do decide to use this phone caseless — as I have — just note that palm rejection is a little wonky. I've been deep in Balatro runs when suddenly, my display would go unresponsive. It wasn't the game that was frozen, though — the device was instead picking up interference from my hands. Everything would return to normal after shuffling my hands, but it happened enough times to make it worth noting.

Other hardware and what's in the box

Nailing the basics — and then some

Like with most Android OEMs these days, OnePlus gets the basics right. These speakers sound nice and loud, and the haptics feel sharp and responsive. With IP69 certification, this might be the most waterproof device you can buy. In addition to covering full submersion, the move to include IP69 adds protection against high water temperatures and jets. Don't be afraid to drop this thing in a hot tub — it'll live.

I'd be remiss if I didn't issue my annual complaint regarding the volume rocker. It's simply too high up along this device for me to comfortably reach, and moving both it and the power button further down the right side would be a godsend. I don't even need OnePlus to copy Google's layout, though that's the objectively correct configuration. Just make it easier to reach, I'm begging.

I know some smartphone fanatics are against ultrasonic fingerprint sensors on principle, but you'll be happy to know I've had no major issues here. Face unlock remains one of the fastest in the biz as well, and I've been pleasantly surprised at how well it works even in dim settings. Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn't copied Google's touch-to-unlock method, which means tapping the fingerprint sensor doesn't do anything if your face is already recognized. Let's hope that changes in the future — or, really, even with a software update down the road.

Qi2 is technically here, in so much that you can buy a supported case from OnePlus. I dislike the carbon fiber case the company included for review; its MagSafe support is practically the only good thing about it. It's protective enough, I suppose, but considering how grimy it got after just a couple of minutes of use — not to mention the fingernails-on-a-chalkboard feeling it gave me — I won't be using it. I understand the approach here since most people always keep cases on their phones, but I'd still like to see Qi2 built into the phone proper in the future. Better luck next year, I suppose.

In the box, you'll find the phone itself, the usual SuperVOOC USB-A charger (80W in the US)), a USB-C to USB-A cable (and adapter), and the typical paperwork assortment. I hope OnePlus never throws in the towel on including a charger in the box — it sets this device apart from the rest of the industry, even if that means significantly larger packaging than usual.

Software and performance

It's time to re-evaluate OxygenOS

I understand why OxygenOS has developed something of a bad reputation over the last few years — the near-shift to ColorOS was undoubtedly a big factor in a sour attitude from enthusiasts — but I'm not sure it's warranted here anymore. Sure, there are plenty of nitpicks to be found with OxygenOS, but I'm not sure my list of complaints is any longer than the things I don't like about One UI or Google's Android experience on Pixel. And while the OnePlus take on Android certainly felt bloated and half-baked a few years ago, that's not the case anymore.

Practically every aspect of OxygenOS that I interact with daily feels pretty usable to me at this point. Arranging my home screen is quick and easy — I love bulk selecting apps to move or remove — and the settings menu is more navigable than One UI. A few smaller tweaks, like bulk deletion in the app drawer, make for a robust experience for enthusiasts. Like plenty of OEMs, OnePlus has decided to split quick settings and the notification tray into two panels. It's not my cup of tea, but it's also easily changed back to its "classic" version with a single toggle.

Even more importantly, the parts of OxygenOS I don't like are, largely speaking, easily ignored. Practically any pre-installed app can be uninstalled or disabled. Some of the oddities buried in settings, like the ripped-from-Apple lock screen editor, are just that: buried. And while OnePlus finally embraced AI with OxygenOS 15 — just like every other major and minor tech company — it's really easy to use this phone without stumbling on a single one of its new tools.

I'm not exaggerating. If you're a Google Photos die-hard like I am, you'll never find yourself using photo editing tools within the built-in gallery. Other tools, like Pass Scan and AI Notes, I tried out Intelligent Search, but I don't keep enough notes, documents, and other files on my phone to make it worth my while. Hey, at least Gemini and Circle to Search are both here by default.

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite seems to be the chipset we all were hoping for. After an excellent early period of testing performances on the iQOO 13 in December, I'm happy to say the OnePlus 13 holds up just as well. While I'm not much of a mobile gamer — it's all Balatro, all the time these days — there's nothing you can throw at this phone that could ever stand in its tracks. Of course, that was true last year, too.

Finally, a quick word on software support. OnePlus will deliver bimonthly security patches for this device for six years, along with four OS upgrades. Personally, I think that's good enough for most people, even if it doesn't quite hit the cadence or longevity of Google and Samsung. There's room here for improvement, but it's certainly not bad.

Camera

Incredibly fun, but not without some flaws

I won't beleaguer the point: I love this camera. It's not perfect, but at its best, the system OnePlus built this year manages not only to surpass my expectations but also blows the competition out of the water. Practically all the qualms I have about Google's somewhat lackluster color processing and Samsung's poor motion handling simply don't apply here. You can get some truly phenomenal shots from the OnePlus 13 — but that doesn't mean every shot is perfect.

Unsurprisingly, you'll find your best shots come from the main 1/1.4-inch sensor. I spent most of my time shooting at 1x or 2x whenever I could, relying on a digital crop to give me the highest quality shot possible. Colors are punchy, subjects look detailed without appearing overly sharpened, and shadows are properly contrasted to the rest of the frame. This is, without sounding over the top, what I want my photos to look like, and while practically every shot I've taken with my Pixel 9 Pro can appear this way with the right edits, these look great right away.