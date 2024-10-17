Key Takeaways Leaked images of the upcoming OnePlus 13 show a refreshed design with a patterned back and the return of Hasselblad's camera collaboration.

It's the latest leak for the OnePlus 13, which is expected to feature a new display capable of varying refresh rates, Qi2 wireless charging support, and Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon processor.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be unveiled in China before the end of October.

2024's cycle of major smartphone releases might've come to an unexpectedly early end with the Pixel 9 series in August, but there's a shred of good news for those hoping for something new. With a new flagship chip from Qualcomm on the way, details on 2025's earliest Android devices are slowly starting to trickle out, and it's impossible not to focus our attention on the OnePlus 13. We're just a week out from seeing what OxygenOS 15 might look like, and thanks to a new leak, we might've just gotten our first glimpse at what the company's upcoming smartphone might look like.

As shared by OnLeaks, the first official press image of the OnePlus 13 is all over Chinese social media at the moment. The photo showcases a patterned black back, mute switch, and the redesigned frame that disconnects from the circular camera module used since the OnePlus 11 nearly two years ago. Also spotted is Hasselblad's logo, now spaced out on the back of the phone, presumably confirming the two companies are once again partnering on color science and post-processing for its trio of lenses.

It's a design that lines up with previous rumors, but if that's not enough evidence for you, OnLeaks posted a second photo shared by one of his followers. In this image, a patterned white OnePlus 13 appears next to Oppo's Find X8. It's not a particularly good photo — overexposed and blurry as it might be — but would it be a leak if things were crystal clear? Exactly.

Neither of these photos show off a radically redesigned device, but if you've liked the looks of previous OnePlus phones, I can't imagine not liking this one.

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be an impressive competitor in 2025

While it's not the OnePlus Open 2 that plenty of AP readers — myself included — are hoping for, early word on the OnePlus 13 has us pretty excited. In addition to an all-new display reportedly capable of operating at different refresh rates simultaneously, we're also expecting Qi2 support (finally!) and up to a whopping 24GB of RAM, though it's unclear if that configuration will make its way to the US. And, naturally, it'll all be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon processor, rumored to be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

As for when we might get our eyes on the OnePlus 13, you won't have to wait long. Louis Lee, president of OnePlus China, recently confirmed on Weibo that we'd see the device before the end of October. As usual, OnePlus fans in the US should get ready to wait a couple of months for the flagship to arrive stateside, though with any luck, it'll beat Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series to market.