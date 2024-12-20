Summary An early Amazon listing for the upcoming OnePlus 13R confirms several key specs.

The device will be based on the OnePlus Ace 5 — which is set to be unveiled in China on Boxing Day. The OnePlus 13R is scheduled for a global launch on January 7, 2025.

The OnePlus 13R is set to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a massive 6000mAh battery, and OnePlus AI integration for enhanced features like note-taking and photo editing.

The 2024-released OnePlus 12R is a battery beast and a true flagship killer — all under $500. The device has made its way to the top spot in our year-end ratings, with only the Pixel 8a rated higher when it comes to value.

Our hopes for OnePlus 12R's successor are high, with the new device set to be unveiled in less than three weeks from today alongside the flagship OnePlus 13.

For what it's worth, we already know a lot about the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13, considering that the device has already made its debut in China. Information about the OnePlus 13R, however, is few and far between. What we do know is that the mid-range device, which will be known globally as the OnePlus 13R, will be based on the OnePlus Ace 5 — which is set to be unveiled in China on Boxing Day.

The device was previously rumored to sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a significant battery boost — we can now confirm those to be true, thanks to an official 'new launch' listing for the OnePlus 13R on Amazon India.

The device will feature a massive 6,000mAh battery