The world eagerly awaits the global release of the OnePlus 13 series, which has been out in China for some months now. The OnePlus 13 made its debut in October, while the OnePlus 13R showed up just before 2024 came to an end. Of course, it doesn't look like we have long to wait, since there's been some recent buzz online through social media, along with the brand sharing a release date of January 7.

With that said, a new leak is giving us a look at some accessories that should be available for the phone at some point. And while cases aren't usually the most exciting, these could be a little different, as Sudhanshu Ambhore on X has shared that they are magnetic, which could allow them to just snap on seamlessly and also work well with other accessories that use magnetic properties, like Qi2 chargers.

A good selection of cases that are sure to please OnePlus fans

Of course, this isn't the sole reason why being magnetic could be useful, as there are other accessories that can attach to the magnets as well, like grips, straps, wallets, car mounts, desk stands, and more.

As far as what's coming down the pipeline, it looks like there are a few different options, like Sandstone, Aramid Fiber, and even Wood Grain. We've seen some of these materials being used in the past by OnePlus, so these options should be familiar to fans.

Overall, these could be quite popular with the new phones, and there's a pretty good chance that magnetic accessories will really take off this year with brands like Samsung and OnePlus looking to support them.

Although Apple has had MagSafe for some years now, allowing users to purchase magnetic accessories that can really up the experience, Android users have had to rely on magnetic adapters up until this point if they wanted a similar experience.

Luckily, that all looks like it's about to change in 2025. As more brands are embracing Qi2, along with magnetic accessories for their upcoming products. Of course, we'll have to wait and see just how many brands really come on board, and while it's still early, things are looking good.