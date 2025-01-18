The launch of the OnePlus 13 kicked off the 2025 season of flagships with a bang. OnePlus has gone all out to deliver a smartphone that ticks almost every box for a high-end device in 2025, except for one. Despite the standard for Qi2 wireless chargers being two years old, its adoption remains underwhelming, and the OnePlus 13 doesn't natively support it. However, the company introduced a clever compromise that might be the perfect middle ground.

With the OnePlus 13, OnePlus offers a series of first-party cases that include built-in magnets. These magnets align seamlessly with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories, creating an ecosystem of possibilities. Here's how it works.

The Qi2 dilemma

Balancing cost and feature set

As a brand focused on delivering value, OnePlus has had an on-and-off history with wireless charging. While the OnePlus 10 included it, the OnePlus 11 left it out. After feedback from enthusiasts, the feature returned with the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 13 continues the trend, supporting wireless charging with impressive capabilities. Using the proprietary AirVOOC standard, it offers up to 50W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest in the market. However, incorporating Qi2-compatible magnets into the phone would have increased its weight and cost, potentially alienating value-conscious buyers.

By unbundling the magnets into optional accessories like cases, OnePlus provides a flexible and personalized solution. This approach allows users to add the feature only if needed and offers the freedom to choose from various styles of cases, such as wood-backed or aramid fiber designs.

So, how well does it work?

OnePlus hopes that putting magnets in a case can replicate the Qi2 experience

I've built a large collection of MagSafe accessories over the years, and the OnePlus 13's magnetic case integrates seamlessly with it.

One of my most used accessories is a MagSafe wallet. I rely on it daily to carry my essential cards. The OnePlus 13's wood half-back case makes it effortless to attach the wallet and head out. The magnets are strong enough to keep the wallet securely in place, even when sliding the phone in and out of my pocket.

But wallets are relatively light. What about heavier accessories, like a MagSafe power bank? The magnets in the case hold a power bank securely to the phone, offering a reliable solution for on-the-go charging.

Other accessories, such as the MagSafe tripod in my everyday carry, also work flawlessly. The case's magnets provide a stable connection when propping up the phone to watch videos or snap photos.

Desk chargers are another major use case, and OnePlus' solution opens the door to the vast ecosystem of MagSafe-compatible accessories. Apple's consistent design language helped build a mature accessory market, and OnePlus users can now tap into this ecosystem thanks to these magnet-equipped cases.

What's in it for OnePlus?

With AirVOOC, OnePlus aims to elevate the wireless charging experience.