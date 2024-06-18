Can you believe OnePlus is ten years old? You read that right. The first OnePlus launched on April 22, 2014, and the brand has gained a devoted fan following over the years. We've watched OnePlus play with different designs, jump into the foldable market, and experiment with tablets, watches, and wireless earbuds.

But it's the phone lineup that continues to define the brand, and the rumor mill is already churning about the OnePlus 13. We might see a redesigned camera array, removal of wireless charging, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Let's dive right in.

OnePlus 13: Design and specs

A flat screen and a redesigned camera array are coming

The OnePlus 12 kept the same design as the OnePlus 11. It has the same 6.8-inch curved-edge panel and the same round camera housing. OnePlus added wireless charging to its latest smartphone, something its predecessor lacked. But there are rumors that the OnePlus 13 will drop wireless charging in exchange for a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400 mAh battery, for comparison. Prominent Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station said OnePlus is adding a massive battery, which is bigger than the 5,000 mAh batteries you'd find on a Samsung Galaxy device, to the OnePlus 13.

However, this increase in battery size may not translate into longer battery life, thanks to the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SOC the OnePlus 13 will probably get. This chip is reportedly a power hog, and this may have forced OnePlus to provide a larger battery.

Digital Chat Station also claimed the device will feature a subtle-curved 6.8-inch display on all four edges. The tipster also claims the OnePlus 13 will be made out of actual ceramic instead of glass. The same leaker said the OnePlus 13 would feature a custom 2K OLED display from BOE.

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar seemed to support DCS's claims. They leaked that the OnePlus 13 will use the same "micro-quad curved display" as the upcoming OPPO Find X8 Ultra, suggesting OnePlus will keep curved displays, albeit much more subtle. This would give it a near-bezel-less look on all four sides without all the frustrations of curved displays. Both leakers have a good track record, so we are confident that we're going to see a OnePlus 13 with practically no bezels.

Close

It's clear now that OnePlus will change the camera housing by moving the camera array from the left of the phone's back to the middle or by changing its shape. Yogesh Brar posted a sketch of the new design on Twitter, claiming the OnePlus 13 will keep the circular housing, but the 13R will feature a rectangular camera housing to the phone's left.

However, another Weibo leaker claims both camera housings will be rectangular and on the left of the phone's rear. We'll just have to wait and see what OnePlus actually releases.

We are confident that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12 is a beast, so we're excited to see what the next chip can do. This could end up being an extraordinary gaming phone if OnePlus keeps the same vapor chamber as found in the 12.

OnePlus 13: Cameras

Three 50 mp cameras could be coming

Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple-camera array with 50MP sensors. This is a pretty big swap from the OnePlus 12, which uses a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope zoom shooter, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. But DCS claims all three 50MP sensors will feature 3x zoom range.

If OnePlus does swap its lenses next year, expect those 50MP lenses to be bigger and better, likely capable of improved low-light performance. However, the same leaker has also claimed that the OnePlus 13 will keep the same cameras as those found in the 12. Only time will tell what's legit here.

We do know that OnePlus will likely continue its ongoing partnership with Hasselblad, which means we can continue to take stunning photos.

OnePlus 13: Software

A new Snapdragon chip and Android 15

We expect an updated version of Oxygen OS powered by Android 15 to ship with the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 12 was refreshingly free of AI gimmicks, but that will probably change with the next phone as Oppo is hellbent on releasing AI on every phone they manage, including OnePlus.

Android 15, meanwhile, will be the brains behind OxygenOS 15, and that means we might see a lot of Google AI tools implemented as well, either through apps or through a partnership between the two companies. The TL:DR is that the next OnePlus phone will be heavy with AI — what else is new?

Don't expect the same kind of deals we had with the OnePlus 12

OnePlus has no official date for the release of their phones, but last year's OnePlus 12 dropped on December 6, 2023. It became available globally a month later. We can assume the OnePlus 13 will follow a similar pattern. Expect a launch in China in December and global availability in early 2025.

The price of the new device remains a bit of a mystery. The OnePlus 12 is $799 and the company offers steep discounts for trade-ins. You can get one for as low as $500 if you trade in the right phone. We don't expect this to continue, however.

For starters, component prices are higher this year than last. We expect the OnePlus 13 to start around the $899 mark. Pricing for the past few OnePlus phones have been all over the place so a new price on the OnePlus 13 won't be too surprising. We also won't be too surprised if OnePlus cuts the discounts they offer for trade-ins.

A lot of OnePlus's pricing will depend on what Samsung does in January. OnePlus likes to undercut their biggest competitors, so we may see a price drop if Samsung's Galaxy S25 is priced similarly.

The anticipation is building

The OnePlus 13 doesn't seem poised to be a big update over the OnePlus 12, but even iterative updates can be exciting. We're particularly interested in seeing the new screen layout and what OnePlus does with the camera housing. We're still half a year away from a possible launch, and OnePlus could change a lot of things in that time. We will keep this roundup updated as more information comes in, so stay tuned!