You can get an Android in any size as long as it is big. This is the direction the smartphone segment has headed over the last decade, with fewer compact phones. When smartphones gained traction in the early 2010s, the average screen size was under 5 inches. Today, it is above 6.5 inches. Almost no small Android phones are available today (unless you count flip-style foldables), while the rest are iPhones. Even the iPhone Mini series has been killed and replaced by its antithesis, the iPhone Plus. The Asus Zenfone 10 from 2023 is the last great compact phone.

An endangered species

Compact phones are getting increasingly rare. And where things are headed, with multiple cameras, bigger batteries, and more sensors, a turnaround seems unlikely. More than anything, compact phones are bad for business and failed to take off in a meaningful way. They require more R&D costs to get right, but sales have not been enough for manufacturers to continue pouring in money.

When we hear about compact phones, the news is about another manufacturer giving up on the idea. When we heard that OnePlus might make a mini variant of one of the best phones of the season, we couldn’t help but be excited (and cautiously optimistic).

A Snapdragon surprise