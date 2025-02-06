Summary OnePlus 13 is a top-tier smartphone, while the OnePlus 13R offers a similar experience at a lower price.

OnePlus is rumored to be working on a OnePlus 13 Mini with a 6.31-inch screen.

Compact phones are already rare, but the OnePlus 13 Mini leaks are promising.

The new OnePlus 13 is one of the most complete smartphones you can buy today, making it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a premium high-end phone. The OnePlus 13R brought a similarly enjoyable experience at a lower price point. And, if you wanted more of that but in a smaller package, you are in luck — a OnePlus 13 Mini might be on the way.

2025 was quite front-loaded in terms of smartphone launches, bringing us quite a few high-profile options already. Some have been great while others have been uninspiring. However, almost all of them have been big. Compact phones is a dying category but OnePlus thinks it has what it takes to buck the trend.

Please be true

We are optimistic after a long while

OnePlus has never officially launched a “Mini” phone, but it has had a few smaller phones in the past, such as the 2015 OnePlus X. But we don’t blame OnePlus for not wanting to — compact phones have just never taken off. Having said that, considering how good the OnePlus 13 has been, we are hopeful that the OnePlus 13 Mini won’t be as compromised as others.

Source: Digital Chat Station on Weibo

Notable Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station shared some information about the OnePlus 13 Mini on Weibo (via GSMArena). According to the source, it will have a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and variable high refresh rate. Furthermore, it will have premium niceties such as a glass back and the Snapdragon 8 Elite at its heart. We hope it is the 7-core variant of the chipset, as that would allow it to run cooler and more efficiently.

Where the OnePlus 13 Mini will supposedly cut corners is with the cameras, moving to a dual-camera system instead of the three found on its bigger siblings. The leak states it will comprise a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. Not having an ultra-wide lens would be an odd choice, so we’d take this with a grain of salt.

OnePlus is better-positioned than most other OEMs to make a formidable compact phone, thanks to advancements such as the high-density Glacier battery tech. Rumors point to a March unveiling for the OnePlus 13 Mini, so we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about it. If it launches in the West, it would be a rare compact phone in the market, and likely one of the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phones. From the looks of it, this phone might be worth waiting for, especially if you like small phones.