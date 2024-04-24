Summary OnePlus 13 might maintain 6.8-inch screen size but adds micro-curved edges for a more compact feel and premium design.

The phone could potentially switch to an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for improved security.

OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature revamped camera hump and periscope camera, though details on improvements remain scarce.

OnePlus made a strong comeback this year with the OnePlus 12, packing solid high-end internals, an impressive set of cameras, and all-day battery life. Among other upgrades, the company bumped the screen size to 6.82-inch on its 2024 flagship vs. the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch panel, with a much higher peak brightness. This made the phone a bit too big and unwieldy for one-handed use, and if you were hoping OnePlus would go back to a smaller panel for the OnePlus 13, you might be in for disappointment.

In a post on Weibo, Reliable Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station OnePlus is currently testing the OnePlus 13 with a 6.8-inch micro-curved screen with a 2K LTPO panel. While the display might pack some generational improvements, it will retain the same size as OnePlus' current phone. A noticeable change would be the switch to a micro-curved panel, which means the screen would curve slightly on all four edges. This could help make the OnePlus 13 a wee bit more compact. Many Chinese phones have adopted micro-curved screens, including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Huawei Pura 70.

Unlike traditional curved panels, micro-curved screens have a subtle curve on all four sides, giving the device a premium look and feel. This also helps reduce accidental touches, which is an issue with displays that curve significantly on the edges.

OnePlus 13 might adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

The leaker further claims the OnePlus 13 will sport a new design, including a revamped camera hump, though details are light on the changes. In a follow-up reply, Digital Chat Station also revealed that OnePlus is evaluating using an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on its next flagship phone. It will only go ahead with the new scanner if it passes its testing. The OnePlus 12 currently uses an optical scanner, which, while fast, is not as reliable and secure as an ultrasonic scanner.

Other planned upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a periscope camera. It's unclear, though, if the latter would sport any improvement over the 3x shooter seen on the OnePlus 12.