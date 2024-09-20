Key Takeaways A leak indicates the top-end OnePlus 13 variant could have up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The OnePlus 12's top-end variant also ships with 24GB RAM in China.

However, the OnePlus 13's 24GB variant will cost more than its predecessor.

The OnePlus 13 should be among the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phones to hit the market, with the BBK-owned company confirming its October unveiling in China. OnePlus has already teased that it will use BOE's second-gen flagship X-series OLED panel on the OnePlus 13, with leaks detailing the rest of the phone's specs. Now, another leak has shed more light on the phone's RAM configuration and price.

Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 13 will be among the first batch of next-gen flagships to launch with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, packing a whopping 1TB storage. That's the same as the OnePlus 12, though the 24GB variant is only available in China.

Given that AI tasks require a lot of RAM and Google's flagship Pixel phones ship with 16GB of RAM, OnePlus could bring the OnePlus 13's 24GB variant to international markets this time. For the same reason, the company might also bump the base RAM on its upcoming flagship to 16GB.

More importantly, the leaker claims the OnePlus 13's top-end variant will cost more than its predecessor. However, he did not reveal the increased price or the quantum by which it would rise. Almost all flagship phones have become more expensive in the last couple of years due to increased component pricing and inflationary pressures.

OnePlus itself bumped the OnePlus 12's price by $100 to $800 in the US, so it might shy away from hiking the cost of the OnePlus 13's entry-level model. Instead, the price hike — at least outside of China — could be limited to the phone's higher-end configuration.

OnePlus 13 could be among 2025's best flagship Android phones

Digital Chat Station previously leaked that the OnePlus 13 would sport a more refined design featuring micro-curved edges. It will supposedly sport a massive 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The camera performance should also improve slightly, with rumors suggesting OnePlus will equip the phone with enhanced triple 50MP rear shooters.

The OnePlus 13 will debut in China in late October, with an international launch possibly set for late 2024 or early 2025.