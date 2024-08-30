Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 may launch in October or November to ensure the new flagship is available when shopping season starts in China and around the world.

The timing of this launch also aligns with Qualcomm's expected debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, positioning the OnePlus 13 as potentially the first phone to ship with the new chip.

Expect the new OnePlus 13 to feature a larger battery, upgraded camera, a bezel-less display, and Android 15 upon release.

Will this be the first phone with the new Snapdragon? It seems the OnePlus 13 is coming much sooner than expected, in either late October or early November if the latest rumors hold true. This early launch could align with Qualcomm's upcoming chips, and put the new device in people's hands in time for the shopping season.

Famed tipster Digital Chat Station hinted on Weibo at the early arrival (via Android Authority). It could mean the OnePlus 13 will be unveiled before China's Singles' Day shopping festival, which takes place on November 11. This is the country's largest shopping event and could boost sales significantly.

The device could also see a reveal shortly after this year's Snapdragon Summit, scheduled for October 24. This would position the OnePlus 13 as the first device to officially use Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

For comparison, the OnePlus 12 launched in December last year and became available in January. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 launched in February 2022.

What we know about the OnePlus 13

There have been countless leaks and rumors about the OnePlus 13. It's expected to have a whopping 6,000mAh battery as OnePlus switches to its Glacier Battery tech, but the new phone may drop wireless charging in the process. The cameras are rumored for a big upgrade, with the triple-camera array expected to be in the center of the phone's back.

Other rumors have pegged the display to be virtually bezel-less, with a slightly curved 2K OLED screen wrapping around all four edges to meet the body's all-porcelain construction. On the inside, it's thought to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, and given the timing, we expect it to ship with Android 15. OnePlus has yet to officially confirm any of these details, but the leaks all come from tipsters with reliable track-records, including Digital Chat Station.

It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 13 compares to other flagship phones like the Pixel 9 when it does launch. OnePlus has been an impressive disruptor in the Android marketplace since the first OnePlus 1 launched all the way back in April 2014. The company continues to focus on creating high-performance devices at great prices, and it does it all without ever setting a firm release date.