Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 may feature localized display refresh rate control, a first for Android phones.

Different parts of the screen can refresh at varying rates, helping to reduce power consumption.

This new technology promises improved battery efficiency and enhanced responsiveness.

The OnePlus 13 launch is just around the corner, and it's no secret that this flagship has been the subject of numerous leaks in recent weeks. Rumors suggest it could feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging, a larger battery, and Qualcomm's next-gen flagship chipset. But if those upgrades aren't enough to grab your attention, the display technology OnePlus is set to introduce with the OnePlus 13 will definitely make it a standout upgrade.

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Phone Arena) by OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus 13 will introduce a display feature never before seen on any Android flagship: the screen of the device will be able to operate at different refresh rates in different sections of the screen simultaneously. For example, one part of the screen could display content at 120Hz while another part, showing static text, could drop to just 10Hz.

OnePlus 13 might be the first smartphone to offer localized display refresh rate control

This feature is a first for Android phones, as we haven’t seen anything like it yet. While most Android flagships offer high refresh rate displays, the refresh rate applies uniformly across the entire screen. For example, if your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is running at 120Hz, the entire screen refreshes at that rate, which consumes more power.

With OnePlus' new technology, different parts of the screen can refresh at different rates, significantly reducing power consumption. This means improved battery efficiency without sacrificing performance. OnePlus (in a translated statement) also claims that this technology will deliver better responsiveness and an “industry-leading” outdoor touch experience, ensuring the screen performs optimally even in "windy" and "snowy" conditions.

If you're wondering how this new display technology could be useful, one potential application is for Android's split-screen view. For example, you could be watching YouTube on one half of the screen at a high refresh rate while the other half displays a reader app, which only requires a much lower refresh rate. On paper, this technology sounds groundbreaking, but it remains to be seen how effective it will be once the OnePlus 13 officially launches.

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China later this month, with a global release expected either by the end of this year or early next year. Based on the numerous leaks and rumors circulating, the OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.