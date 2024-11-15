Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 will offer a 12GB/256GB variant in Black Eclipse and a 16GB/512GB variant in three colors: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

OnePlus 13R will be available in a single 12GB/256GB configuration with two color options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

OnePlus 13 ditches the green colorway for a new blue tint and will not include a 1TB storage variant for global markets.

It's flagship smartphone season, and exciting new details are rolling in about upcoming launches. Just recently, we heard rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25's potential release date. Now, attention has shifted to the OnePlus 13, with leaks revealing its storage, RAM, and color configurations ahead of its imminent global launch.

Leaker Arsène Lupin (via Android Authority) has revealed the exact configurations of the OnePlus 13 and its more affordable sibling, the OnePlus 13R, that'll be available in the global markets. According to the leak, the base OnePlus 13 will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and will only be available in the Black Eclipse colorway — similar to the currently available OnePlus 12, which also restricts its base variant to black.

In addition to the 12GB/256GB option, the OnePlus 13 will also offer a higher-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, available in three colors: Midnight Ocean (blue), Black Eclipse (black), and Arctic Dawn (white). Notably, the white color option will be available at launch this time, unlike the OnePlus 12, which introduced it months later.

Interestingly, OnePlus has dropped the green colorway this year for a new blue tint. While OnePlus offers a 1TB storage variant of the OnePlus 13 in its home market of China, this model is unlikely to be available in global markets, according to the leaker.

The base OnePlus 13 will likely come in just one color

Close

The leak not only reveals the color options for the OnePlus 13 but also provides details about its affordable counterpart, the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13R will reportedly come in a single 12/256GB configuration and will be available in two colorways: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. Interestingly, the OnePlus 13R has yet to debut even in its home market of China, but is expected to be introduced alongside the OnePlus 13 during its global launch.

Details about the global launch date of the OnePlus 13 remain unclear, but based on past patterns, it's likely to happen in early 2025. OnePlus appears to be gearing up for the global release, recently introducing a significant camera upgrade for the device. We'll keep you updated with official announcements as more information becomes available.