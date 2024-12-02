Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 is launching globally in January 2025 in three color options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

Expect the OnePlus 13 to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6,000 mAh battery with 100W charging, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Leaks suggest OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Watch 3 will also launch alongside OnePlus 13 in January.

The new year is almost here, which means flagship launch season is upon us, and we're now getting details about what might be the first major flagship of 2025. While Samsung has yet to reveal anything about the Galaxy S25's launch, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch globally in January 2025.

Although OnePlus hasn't shared the exact launch date, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will debut in all three colorways — Midnight Ocean (Blue), Black Eclipse (Black), and Arctic Dawn (White) — at the same time. OnePlus also says that the Midnight Ocean variant will be the first phone to feature a "micro-fiber vegan leather," offering a luxurious hand-feel while providing scratch and scuff resistance.

This marks the end of the green colorway, which had become a since the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is also slightly different from the OnePlus 12's launch, where the white variant arrived months later. In addition to the color options, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will feature an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating internationally.

OnePlus 13 to launch in three colors with IP68+IP69 protection

Close

While specs haven't been officially confirmed for the global model, it's likely to mirror the OnePlus 13 China variant launched in October 2024. This means you can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering the smartphone, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and 100W fast charging (80W in the US).

In terms of memory and storage, the OnePlus 13 is expected to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. However, a previous leak indicated that a more affordable variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might also be in the lineup. This version, however, is rumored to be limited to the Black Eclipse color option.

Rumors also indicate that OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the OnePlus 13 in January. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a global rebranding of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is set to debut in China later this month. As for the OnePlus Watch 3, details are scarce, but it's likely to retain the same chipset combination found in the OnePlus Watch 2.