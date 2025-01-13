Summary OnePlus 13 receives first major software update with improvements and new features.

It's common for smartphones to receive software updates within the first week of launch as manufacturers finalize the software experience and make adjustments based on early user feedback. The same is true for the OnePlus 13. Just days after its official debut, OnePlus is already rolling out a major software update for the OnePlus 13 with several improvements and new features.

If you're an early OnePlus 13 adopter, you can now download the device's first OxygenOS 15 update. The update comes with build version CPH2655_15.0.0.402(EX01) and is about 1GB in size. To install it on your OnePlus 13, go to Settings → System & updates → Software update → Download & install.

As expected from a major first update, it includes fixes and improvements across various areas, including the camera, connectivity, audio, overall system stability, and more. Some of the notable additions include new camera styles in the camera app, improved 4K 60fps video recording, charging status in the Live Alerts bar, and more. The update also brings the December 2024 security patch.

What's particularly interesting about this update is that, while not officially confirmed, it appears to have added support for on-device Gemini Nano AI to the OnePlus 13. Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) discovered that the Android AICore app — which downloads and installs the Gemini Nano model on compatible devices for offline AI tasks — became available after the latest OnePlus 13 update.

Rahman noted that the OnePlus 13 didn't include the Android AICore app before the update. However, after updating, the app appeared on the Play Store as available for updates. Rahman also noted that opening Magic Compose in the Google Messages app on the OnePlus 13 triggered the download of the Gemini Nano model, and we're able to replicate this behavior on our end.

The OnePlus 13 isn't the only non-Google Pixel smartphone to support on-device Gemini, though. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Xiaomi 14T Pro also offer support for on-device Gemini Nano. This feature allows many AI tasks that typically rely on the cloud to run offline, such as using Magic Compose in the Google Messages app.

The Google Pixel 9 series supports a newer version of Gemini Nano with multimodality, enabling even more features like screenshot processing for Pixel Screenshots and smart replies in Gboard. Rahman speculates that the OnePlus 13 might also support Gemini Nano with multimodality, given that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is capable of it, but there's no confirmation yet.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about Gemini Nano and its features coming to the OnePlus 13 series. However, with the Android AICore app now available and Magic Compose working, it likely won't be long before OnePlus expands the use of the Gemini Nano model for other AI tasks.