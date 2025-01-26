The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here, and while Samsung touts the many software improvements of its latest flagship, it's hard to ignore the relative lack of hardware innovation. The phone’s design has remained mostly unchanged since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Even with the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new rounded corners, getting excited about its visual appeal is challenging.

Meanwhile, I’m delighted with the OnePlus 13, as the company did a fantastic job bringing a fresh feel and needed improvements to its flagship. So, if you’re in the market for a flagship phone and tempted by the Galaxy S25 Ultra, here are 5 features the OnePlus 13 has that Samsung doesn’t match.

1 Battery size

Shocked that Samsung didn’t go bigger

I was stunned when Samsung announced it would keep the S25 Ultra battery size at 5,000mAh. I was convinced the company would move to at least 5,500, some increase to keep pace with the competition. Even though Samsung claims it’s seeing improved battery life thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, I expect more from a phone with a base price of $1,300. It’s not just the size of the battery that’s disappointing, but also the lack of a silicon-carbon cell. When the OnePlus 13 included one, I was convinced Samsung would bring the technology to its batteries for the S25 Ultra — I was mistaken.

The OnePlus 13 features dual-cell silicon-carbon battery technology and a larger 6,000mAh capacity. Silicon-carbon batteries have a higher energy density, meaning they can have a higher capacity than similarly sized lithium-ion batteries. The technology saves weight while providing better battery life, but you won’t find it on a Samsung flagship until at least the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

2 Charging speeds

OnePlus doesn’t play fair

Samsung kept the Galaxy S25 Ultra wired charging speed to 45W. It’s not as slow as phones like the Pixel 9 Pro, but no one is confusing 45W for “fast” charging in 2025. I’ve complained about charging speeds on Samsung devices for years, and I don’t know why the limitations still exist. Even if Samsung is concerned about battery health, we’ve seen plenty of companies implement safeguards, and it would be welcome to at least have the option.

No similar limitations exist on the OnePlus 13, which is capable of blistering 80W wired charging speeds. It also features 50W wireless charging, which I love because it’s faster than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s wired charging. Don’t discount the importance of quicker charging. I forgot to plug in my OnePlus 13 overnight twice last week. I didn’t panic; a few minutes of SuperVOOC charging gave me all the battery life I needed for the day and then some.

3 Open Canvas multitasking

What multitasking should be on smartphones

Of all the changes in OxygenOS 15, I was most excited about Open Canvas's addition to non-folding phones. I love swiping between and resizing apps on my OnePlus Open, and I wanted to see how OnePlus would implement this functionality on a smaller display. It’s a fantastic experience overall. I can resize two apps quickly, but I can also swipe back and forth between a third app pinned to a side of the display. Instead of fiddling with different windows, I can navigate with my fingertips, interacting quickly with multiple apps.

Multitasking works well enough on the Galaxy S25 Ultra but has remained mostly unchanged since 2017. On One UI 7, you can open two apps simultaneously with a third in a floating window, but it’s not the smooth and intuitive experience it is on the OnePlus 13.

4 16GB of RAM

Samsung doesn’t think you need more than 12GB

Despite rumors suggesting a RAM increase on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung stuck with 12GB for all models. I thought Samsung would follow Google and OnePlus by offering a 16GB variant, but it wasn’t to be. With AI being an essential part of Samsung’s pitch for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, more RAM would futureproof the phone, ensuring it runs smoothly for years. I wouldn’t like it, but I might consider paying more for 16GB to take advantage of future Galaxy AI enhancements, especially if I planned on keeping the phone for the entire 7 years of software support.

Admittedly, OnePlus doesn’t feature AI as heavily as Samsung in its smartphones, but the company does sell a 16GB version of the OnePlus 13 for $1,000 — the same price as the Galaxy S25+.

5 Price

It’s a significant gap

Price isn’t a feature, but it’s important enough to be mentioned on this list. Samsung didn’t raise the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the company doesn’t get a gold star for that since it’s already so expensive. The base Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $1,300, $400 more than a comparable OnePlus 13. I know carrier financing deals often mask the high cost of a phone, but the S25 Ultra is expensive by any measure. With that additional money, you can buy a smartwatch or a pair of wireless earbuds, filling out your daily tech gear.

OnePlus did an excellent job returning to its roots, providing fantastic raw performance for less. If you’re serious about saving money, the OnePlus 13 is worth serious consideration.

It’s not completely one-sided

Make no mistake: Samsung fans have plenty to look forward to on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. One UI 7 is running well, and Samsung DeX is loved by many. Even though it’s no longer a Bluetooth S pen, it’s still a stylus — something the OnePlus 13 lacks. The S25 Ultra will also get major Android upgrades three years longer than the OnePlus flagship, adding value. Still, it’s disappointing to see such a lackluster attempt from Samsung, and $400 is a significant chunk of money. If you’re not married to any particular Android flavor, 2025 might be the year you consider something different and take a hard look at the OnePlus 13.