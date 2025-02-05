2025 is off to a great start with plenty of new Android flagship smartphones hitting the market. The OnePlus 13 recently made its global debut, and as someone who primarily uses the Google Pixel 9 Pro as my daily driver, I had questions about switching to OnePlus. After testing the OnePlus 13 for the past three to four weeks, here are some things I absolutely love about this device — and why it could be a serious contender for your next upgrade.

5 The OnePlus 13's battery life is unmatched

This phone easily lasts all day and charges in no time

Great battery life and fast charging have always been synonymous with OnePlus, and the OnePlus 13 continues that legacy. It features a massive 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery (wonder when Samsung, Google, and Apple will adopt this tech), which easily powers through a full day of use.

I used the OnePlus 13 as my primary device during my recent trip to Abu Dhabi, and never had to worry about battery life. I could hardly drain it before the day ended — even with heavy use of Google Maps, extensive photo and video capturing, occasional calls, and gaming. A quick 30–40 minute charge in the morning was enough to bring it back to 100%.

Keep in mind, we're talking about recharging a massive 6,000 mAh battery here. Other flagship Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro, with smaller batteries, take much longer to charge fully.

Android Police's Phones Editor Will Sattelberg had a similar experience and was equally impressed with the OnePlus 13's battery performance. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: once you experience this combination, it's hard to switch to other devices (looking at you, Samsung and Google). It's becoming a habit every year, but once again, the OnePlus 13 is the phone to beat for fast charging and battery performance.

4 The OnePlus 13 has premium durability that finally feels right

I don't have to baby the OnePlus 13 anymore

One reason I've hesitated to fully recommend OnePlus smartphones is their lack of proper dust and water resistance. Even last year's OnePlus 12 fell short in durability compared to other Android flagships, offering only an IP65 rating while others provided at least IP68.

Come on, OnePlus, it's 2025 — we take our smartphones everywhere: to the beach, the pool, and even near the kitchen sink. This lack of protection made it hard for me to fully recommend OnePlus devices.

Thankfully, the OnePlus 13 fixes this. It comes with both IP68+IP69 ratings, not only matching other flagships but arguably surpassing them. OnePlus claims the OnePlus 13 can even withstand streams of water jets. While I haven't tested this myself (I won't), the upgraded IP rating finally removes the hesitation I had about taking my OnePlus phone everywhere.

3 A flat-ish display that's simply perfect

Curved just enough to feel premium

At first glance, the OnePlus 13 doesn't look much different from its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. The build and overall design remain largely the same, but one key change is the (sort of) shift to a flatter display. While the OnePlus 12 had curved sides, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display that bends slightly on all sides, with noticeably flatter edges.

This makes the OnePlus 13 easier to handle and offers better palm rejection than last year's model. The display itself feels absolutely amazing to use. It's a large, bright 6.82-inch OLED panel with a high refresh rate, impressive brightness, and vibrant colors — everything you could ask for in a flagship screen.

2 The camera finally holds its own

No more compromises — photos actually impress now