Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 has a display with "glove touch" and "Rain Touch 2.0" for use in wet conditions or while wearing gloves.

The new display from BOE also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 13 launches in China on October 31, with a North American release expected a few months later.

The OnePlus 13 is one of the most highly-anticipated phones of the season, and it's just three days away. That's right: this handset drops in China on October 31, giving us an up close and personal look before it hits western markets. We know quite a bit already, including the fact that it will support 100W fast charging and have a localized refresh rate for its display, but now we have even more details about its display — and from the looks of things, it might force other phones to step up their game.

Related OnePlus 13: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window Expect a new look and a bigger battery at the expense of wireless charging

The OnePlus 13 will have a lot of truly impressive features, including glove touch support and improved Rain Touch 2.0 (via GSMArena). If you haven't heard of these features before, know this: you'll be able to send texts this winter without freezing your digits to the bone.

Rain Touch 2.0 helps the phone recognize touch input even if the screen is wet, and glove touch makes it possible to enter commands even while wearing gloves on your hands. That said, the phone also comes with the usual setup: HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also rumored to have "some sort of game touch technology," according to GSMArena, that will give players faster responses during heated gaming sessions.

Close

Source: OnePlus

What do we know about the OnePlus 13?

We got our first official look at the OnePlus 13 last week, when a Weibo post sfrom the company howed the design of the phone. It looks a lot like the OnePlus 12 and has a lot of similarities with the iPhone — not that either of those are bad things. We know it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so you can count on a speedy processor to keep things running smoothly. The camera isn't anything to scoff at, either, with its 50MP main and ultrawide cameras. GSMArena has also reported on other leaks that suggest the OnePlus 13 might have a fingerprint reader embedded beneath the display, as well as a quad-curve design.

The OnePlus 13 is scheduled for release in just a few days in China, though we don't expect it to hit North American markets for at least another couple of months after that. This flagship has a lot of potential, and it's a thrill to see OnePlus implementing some of the new and exciting display technologies coming out at the moment.