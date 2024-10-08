Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s newest chipset, called Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The new chip is expected to use Qualcomm’s Oryon cores, which were also used in the company’s Snapdragon X Elite chips for ARM laptops.

Snapdragon 8 Elite could simply be the new name for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

OnePlus flagships use Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chips. The OnePlus 12 came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same one powering top Android phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The OnePlus 11 had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 was supposed to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. But it looks like Qualcomm’s working on a new flagship chipset, and the OnePlus 13 might ditch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for it.

Qualcomm is rumored to have a new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in the works that will use its new custom Oryon cores. Qualcomm is already using these cores in its laptop SoCs, called Snapdragon X Elite. It’s not clear if the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be a new flagship chip alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, or if Qualcomm is just renaming the Gen 4. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is happening from October 21 to October 23, and that’s when you can expect to hear more about the new chip(s).

Tipster Digital Chat Station hinted in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 13 might be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (via Gizmochina). Qualcomm has also posted a teaser on Weibo, showcasing a Snapdragon 8 Elite prototype with a design similar to what we’ve seen in the OnePlus 13 renders. OnePlus hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but what’s interesting is that Xiaomi has already announced the Xiaomi 15 series, launching on October 23, will be the first to feature the new Qualcomm chip.

Source: Qualcomm

OnePlus 13 could bring top-tier specs

The OnePlus 13 leaks so far have revealed some impressive features for the upcoming phone. For starters, it might pack a massive 6,000mAh battery (the OnePlus 12 had a 5,400mAh unit). Paired with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, it could be one of the best phones for battery life. OnePlus is also expected to load the phone with 24GB of RAM and improved water and dust protection.