Summary New leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 will include three 50MP cameras, promising better quality images and videos.

It's unclear what sensors OnePlus is looking to use on this phone, but it could point to similar quality imaging across the board.

The OnePlus 13 is also expected to feature a much larger battery, potentially at the cost of wireless charging.

While there's certainly some excitement in the air about what's to come from OnePlus, there's been some ups and downs recently about what to expect with the OnePlus 13 that have left some fans disappointed even before the handset arrives. With that said, it looks like the upcoming OnePlus 13 might be a little better than we were originally led to believe, thanks to new details that shed light on the device's camera setup. Just this week, we got news that the phone would arrive with a larger battery, but it would come at a cost, with the brand opting for just a minor camera upgrade. Now it appears that the camera will actually get a huge revamp, which could mean enhanced sensors.

The OnePlus 13 might get better cameras after all

Close

The news comes from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, sharing that the upcoming OnePlus device will actually arrive with a triple camera setup that utilizes three 50MP sensors (via Android Authority). Now, at first glance, this might look like OnePlus is going backwards, as the current OnePlus 12 makes use of a 50MP wide, 64MP periscope, and 48MP ultrawide sensor. But, there could be newer, higher quality sensors being used, which would mean better images and videos.

In addition, it appears that the new phone will also make use of a 3x zoom range, and will even have some Hasselblad magic thrown in as well. Of course, things can always change, and these new rumors are coming from the same source that initially reported that the OnePlus 13 would not have any significant camera changes, so take this with a grain of salt. While we don't know a lot of what's to come from the brand, OnePlus has been on a roll lately, producing some of the best Android smartphones to date.

The OnePlus 12 delivered on all fronts for those that wanted a budget-priced flagship, while the OnePlus 12R offered the perfect balance of performance and price. Even the brand's first foldable, the OnePlus Open was a hit, being one of our favorite tablet foldables. Hopefully, the brand will be able to continue with that same energy in 2024, because while brands like Samsung keep doing the same thing, other smaller brands seem to be hungrier, with the goal of taking the thrown.