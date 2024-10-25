Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, along with 50MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

OnePlus has shrunk the telephoto camera down to 50MP to make it more compact and fit better in a slimmer body.

The OnePlus 13 also borrows some features from the Oppo Find X8, like Dolby Vision and improved Live Photos.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones OnePlus has launched recently. It fixed a lot of the things users complained about, like missing wireless charging, water and dust protection, and a better telephoto camera. The smartphone also introduced impressive features in other areas, including a powerful chipset, one of the largest batteries available, and a ludicrously bright display. Now, OnePlus is getting ready to up its game again with the OnePlus 13, which is rumored to bring some solid upgrades. One area, in particular, will be the cameras, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will come with a triple 50MP rear camera setup (via Android Authority). It’ll have a main wide camera using the Sony LYT-808 sensor, along with 50MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras. The OnePlus 12 has a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide, so it looks like the OnePlus 13 keeps the main camera from its predecessor but swaps out the periscope and ultrawide sensors.

The telephoto camera has been shrunk down to 50MP to make it more compact and fit better in a slimmer body. It looks like OnePlus is ditching the traditional periscope design in favor of a “multi-prism” setup that can handle 3x optical zoom. The new telephoto solution will have a sensor that’s 33% smaller than the last one, coming in at 1/1.95" big. Plus, the OnePlus 13's camera setup will once again be co-developed with Hasselblad.

OnePlus has also shared camera samples

OnePlus shared a bunch of camera samples on Weibo, and they look pretty good. However, it’s tough to say how much editing these images have gone through. We won’t know for sure until we can run our own tests. The OnePlus 12’s cameras were pretty decent and a big improvement over the OnePlus 11. It took great-looking photos in both daylight and low light.

The OnePlus 13 also takes some features from the newly announced Oppo Find X8, like 4K/60fps Dolby Vision on all lenses, better-quality Live Photos, and the ability to freeze fast-moving subjects.