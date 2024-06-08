Chocolate, as we know it, is bad for us. No, not even the fancy high-cocoa dark stuff. But on this Android Police podcast, our conversation melts into how Google drives the misleading myths promoting it as a health food, pretty much. This episode synopsis also includes the OnePlus 13, HP TouchPad, and Zendaya. Look, you've made it this far, just listen to the darn thing.
02:49 | Squaring Google
- Google Leak Reveals Thousands of Privacy Incidents (404media.co)
- Google is facing serious privacy breach accusations following recent leak
- Google says it won't keep your Pixel during a repair if you're caught using non-OEM parts
15:35 | You SERP
- If you aren't seeing AI Overviews in your search results, it's probably thanks to Google
- Google Cut Back AI Overviews in Search Even Before Its ‘Pizza Glue’ Fiasco | WIRED
- The Benefits of Having a Healthy Relationship with Chocolate | Johns Hopkins Medicine
- No, Chocolate Isn’t Good for You. Sorry | Office for Science and Society - McGill University (originally from The Montreal Gazette)
- Sorry, chocolate really isn't a health food. - The Washington Post
TL;DR: Researchers look at cocoa beans as a source of beneficial flavanols that can be used as part of a greater regimen. In general, chocolate that we consume has been processed where little flavanol content remains if any and is packed with sugar and fat, both known to be detrimental to your health when they are a significant part of your diet.
39:13 | Too Much
- Humane tells all 37 AI Pin owners to stop using its charging case
- The OnePlus 13 might include a massive battery, but it comes at a cost
- Sonos Ace review: Winning in the tie-breaker (pocket-lint.com)
- Sonos Ace review: A first stab at premium headphones that hits the mark (androidpolice.com)
- Spotify's strange Android icon redesign issues seem to be fixed
- Apple admits the Pixel 8 has longer guaranteed software support than the iPhone
- Apple's AI push will reportedly be called Apple Intelligence, of course (engadget.com)
- ASUS Scammed Us (Gamers Nexus | YouTube)
- Challengers (2024) directed by Luca Guadagnino • Reviews, film + cast • Letterboxd
Audio excerpt from Intel (via gw4yn). Thanks, Steve.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com