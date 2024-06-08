Chocolate, as we know it, is bad for us. No, not even the fancy high-cocoa dark stuff. But on this Android Police podcast, our conversation melts into how Google drives the misleading myths promoting it as a health food, pretty much. This episode synopsis also includes the OnePlus 13, HP TouchPad, and Zendaya. Look, you've made it this far, just listen to the darn thing.

02:49 | Squaring Google

15:35 | You SERP

TL;DR: Researchers look at cocoa beans as a source of beneficial flavanols that can be used as part of a greater regimen. In general, chocolate that we consume has been processed where little flavanol content remains if any and is packed with sugar and fat, both known to be detrimental to your health when they are a significant part of your diet.

39:13 | Too Much

