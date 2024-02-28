Summary OnePlus unveils OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition at MWC, with performance enhancements and Keqing-themed design.

Many surprises are revealed at the world's biggest mobile show, known as Mobile World Congress (MWC). This year at MWC, OnePlus has announced the long-awaited official collaboration between the company and Genshin Impact. If you've followed Genshin Impact's Special Program, you know we've been anticipating the release of a new OnePlus phone, thanks to Da Wei's (CEO of HoYoverse) brief teaser during the Version 4.4 Special Program. During the stream, Da Wei hinted about an upcoming phone that will "give Travelers a more immersive experience when playing on mobile devices." He later iterated that the team has extensively worked with OnePlus to optimize device performance while playing Genshin Impact, "including accelerated loading, backend network keep-alive, and optimized power consumption."

Today, OnePlus showcases its newest custom Genshin-themed phone: the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, a Keqing-themed smartphone that also boosts performance and graphical fidelity. The company boasts that the development and release of this phone has "really pushed the boundaries to ensure gamers enjoy uninterrupted high-quality graphics and gameplay when they play heavy-duty games on their phones."

Looking back, HoYoverse and OnePlus have a long-running partnership for releasing specialty Genshin-themed phones. The Chinese manufacturing company had an impressive lineup of Genshin-themed phones released in the past, including a Hu Tao-themed OnePlus Ace Plus phone, a Xiangling-themed OnePlus Ace Plus 2 phone, a Paimon-themed OnePlus Ace Pro 2 phone, and a Sucrose-themed OnePlus 9RT phone. However, none of these devices included software and hardware adjustments to improve the game's performance.

With MWC 2024 well underway, Oneplus's custom edition, Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R will become available to pre-order on February 28, starting at 8 am ET. The company has mentioned that the device includes a fully customized OS, a collectible gift box, and a complete re-haul with unique enhancements to the mobile Genshin Impact experience, "making it the most comprehensively customized Genshin Impact Smartphone ever." It will be interesting to see how it holds up against some of the more beastly Android gaming phones already available. Though quite a number of these gaming phones still struggle to tame the gigantic monster Genshin Impact has become.

The OnePlus 12R is already a highly delectable phone, making it the most powerful budget option compared to what Google and Samsung have put out. This Genshin-themed model will sport a hefty amount of RAM (16GB) and include OnePlus's developed HyperRendering technology, the Trinity Engine. It will also run on a custom OxygenOS 14 build. So, if you're looking to get a bit more bang for your buck as a Genshin Impact player, it sounds like you're in luck.

The Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R phone comes in an exclusive gift box that contains collectible Genshin Impact merchandise and accessories; such as a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter (matching Keqing's Electro vision), Lightning Stiletto logos and a violet USB Type-C charging cable equipped with a violet LED light.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition availability and purchase options

OnePlus is selling the specialty Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R for $650. Keep in mind distributions of previous Genshin Impact OnePlus themed phones were extremely limited in quantity in North America. So, you might want to hustle now that the pre-order link is live. Otherwise, you will have to wait for the open sale on March 21 at 9 am ET.

Of course, OnePlus is known for its excelent trade ins, so if you'd like to knock $100 off the retail price, you can trade in any phone in any condition (which also extends to the regular OnePlus 12R model in stock). So be sure to take advantage of this money-saving option if you have any old phones laying around.