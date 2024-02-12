Summary OnePlus backtracks on its initial announcement, admitting that the OnePlus 12R will actually feature UFS 3.1 storage technology on all variants instead of the UFS 4.0 it had advertised for the 256GB model.

The company claims that UFS 3.1 will still provide good performance in terms of memory reading and writing speed.

Despite the storage technology discrepancy, the OnePlus 12R still offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a minimum of 128GB storage, and 80W fast charging support, making it an attractive option at its $500 price point.

It's in the very nature of technology that the components in our devices continually improve, whether it’s a sharper camera lens or a more efficient battery. We've come to expect across-the-board upgrades to the numbers on spec sheets when companies release new phones. Ahead of launch, many manufacturers disclose these specs to drive interest and give customers insight into what they’ll get. Now, a botched reveal has OnePlus backtracking and hoping it hasn’t entirely lost its customers’ trust.

OnePlus has announced on its website that — despite previously advertising that the OnePlus 12R would feature UFS 4.0 on the 256GB variant — the phone will actually have UFS 3.1, an older generation of the same storage technology. The company is blaming the botched announcement on an “error,” acknowledging that it originally provided inaccurate specs on its product page.

Due to an error, we stated that the storage ... would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R ... is actually UFS 3.1.

Now, OnePlus has clarified that the device will have UFS 3.1 technology regardless of storage capacity. It went on to note that it’s the same technology featured in its OnePlus 11 series, and will still “perform really well” in terms of memory reading and writing speed.

In a pinned comment in the support thread, OnePlus staff member Kinder L. explained that the company is still "working on defining the next steps" for people who purchased or preordered a OnePlus 12R based on the incorrect information. The company advises such users to check back in the support thread on February 15 when an update is expected.

Depending on what shoppers are looking for in a phone, this news may not be a deterrent for some customers. However, it’s still worth learning what to expect before opting for a device with the older technology. For example, in marketing materials for the OnePlus 11, the company claimed you could anticipate read times of up to twice as fast when comparing UFS 4.0 to UFS 3.1.

If you aren’t reading too much into this hiccup from OnePlus, however, the OnePlus 12R shouldn’t be entirely ruled out while hunting for a new phone. The device — which is being globally launched — has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Despite its UFS 3.1 storage technology, you can expect a minimum of 128GB, as well as 80W fast charging support.