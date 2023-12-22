Summary OnePlus is planning to release a budget-friendly model called the OnePlus 12R globally, including in the US, which hasn't been done before.

According to a listing on a Chinese carrier site, the OnePlus 12R, also known as the OnePlus Ace 3 in China, will have a 6.8-inch display with a 1.5K resolution.

The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities.

Although the OnePlus 12 was already expected to debut in the US at some point in 2024, few details had been made known about its cheaper sibling — until recently. The company has revealed plans to launch a device called the OnePlus 12R globally, including in the US. OnePlus had released an R-branded variant of its flagship phone in China every year since 2021's OnePlus 9, but the more budget-friendly model hadn't seen an official release in Canada, Europe, or the US before this iteration. Now, a China-based telecom company has leaked some of the first detailed specs for the OnePlus 12R.

In what appears to have been a premature listing on the China Telecom website, the OnePlus 12R, expected to hit the global market, was shown off in all its glory under its Chinese moniker, OnePlus Ace 3. When it debuts, the 12R will have a display that measures 6.8 inches in size, featuring a 1.5K resolution of 2480x1264 pixels (via MySmartPrice). Its refresh rate was not detailed on the China Telecom website, but it’s predicted to come in at 120Hz.

As anticipated, the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and there will be two RAM options — 12GB and 16GB. In terms of its power, the OnePlus 12R comes with a 5500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities (100W). The exact pricing details (in USD) have not been confirmed, but the OnePlus Ace 3 could go on sale as soon as January 31, 2024, in China. The OnePlus 12R variation that is hitting the global market is expected to be announced by January 23.

Depending on your budget and location, you might want to wait to see what else OnePlus has in the pipeline. The company is rumored to be working on a variation of the OnePlus Ace 3 called the OnePlus Ace 3V, which would have a similar display resolution. However, it’s thought that the company will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip in the phone instead. OnePlus will also likely market the device under a different name if it is launched outside of China. For example, the OnePlus 2V that was previously released in China ended up being sold globally as the OnePlus Nord 3.

While not much has been confirmed by OnePlus in terms of the OnePlus 12R’s specs, there have been plenty of leaks, suggesting what to expect. Despite all of the rumors, one thing seems to be certain — the device will be affordable compared to many of the flagship phones available in the US. Even if you aren’t purchasing a phone at the beginning of 2024, the impact of OnePlus’ budget-friendly option will likely be felt for months to come.