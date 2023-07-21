A fairly recent leak started hyping up OnePlus' next big phone, the OnePlus 12, claiming to reveal its specs. The phone will mostly include incremental upgrades over its predecessor, including a slightly larger battery capacity, the return of wireless charging, and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The OnePlus 12 isn't expected to make its debut until later this year, but another early leak has just revealed a bunch of details about the design and specs of the phone's cheaper variant, the OnePlus 12R.

Noted leaker @OnLeaks cooperated with MySmartPrice to post a few official-looking product renders, which suggest that OnePlus is retaining the design of the OnePlus 11R for the 12R). The back panel looks similar to that of the 11R, with all of the camera lenses clustered on a circular island. OnePlus could also retain the alert slider for another generation, based on the renders.

The cameras may see a slight upgrade if this new leak is to be believed. According to MySmartPrice, OnePlus will replace the often-ineffective 2MP macro sensor found on the 11R with a 32MP telephoto snapper with 2X optical zoom capabilities. The rest of the optics may not change, meaning you'll see a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The same 16MP sensor could be used for selfies.

Meanwhile, on the front, the OnePlus 12R appears to sport a slightly curved screen, just like the 11R. The leak purports that this is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate and with 1.5K resolution support.

2 Images Close

The 12R is said to include a beefy 5500mAh battery (the 11R only shipped with 5000mAh) and support for 100W fast charging. Inside, the phone may draw its power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, making the 12R a potential flagship killer. The same processor is ticking inside many of today's leading Android phones, and Qualcomm isn't expected to unveil its next-generation top-tier mobile platform until October.

OnePlus is rumored to introduce the 12R in China in January, a month later than the supposed launch schedule of the more expensive OnePlus 12. The main unknowns at this point are the OnePlus 12R's price and regional availability. These are pertinent questions given the rising cost of OnePlus handsets in recent years, and when you factor in the premium required to include a relatively newer chipset and other upgrades, the 12R may end up being more expensive than its predecessor.

When it comes to availability, the OnePlus 12R may face the same geographic restrictions as the 11R, which only launched in China and India.