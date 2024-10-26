Thanks to its incredible performance, high-quality display, and long-lasting battery life, the OnePlus 12R is a flagship killer and our favorite premium budget phone. However, the manufacturer had to make compromises to reach this price point, so you may have problems with the OnePlus 12R.

We rounded up the common problems that impact your time with the OnePlus 12R so that you can quickly find a solution. If you're new to the OnePlus ecosystem, familiarize yourself with OxygenOS, the manufacturer's custom Android skin.

5 Photos are overexposed or washed out

A little effort goes a long way when taking photos with the OnePlus 12R

One of our complaints about the OnePlus 12R in our review is its camera. Photos were washed out, overexposed, and susceptible to lens flare, even in well-lit conditions. While it's not so bad, we recommend avoiding it. The camera's plethora of issues can spoil your holiday pictures.

You can solve many camera issues by adjusting your phone's camera settings and with some light editing. For a budget phone like the OnePlus 12R, you can make your photos nearly indistinguishable from those taken on a high-quality camera phone. Follow our guide on how to take a good photo on a cheap phone. Here are tips for taking a photo with the OnePlus 12R:

Use manual focus instead of autofocus.

Lower the exposure setting.

Use natural light when possible.

Use the 4:3 aspect ratio when possible.

Avoid the camera zoom.

4 The audio output is too quiet or too loud

A hidden setting can cause significant audio issues

Inconsistent speaker volume is a common complaint users raise about the OnePlus 12R on platforms like Reddit. Users have reported that the expected volume doesn't always match the volume setting.

The incorrect volume level is also not a regular problem. It can disappear for days at a time before reappearing. However, the cause isn't the OnePlus 12R's hardware. The audio settings in OxygenOS 14 are the cause.

OxgenOS 14 includes equalizer settings thanks to Dolby Atmos. This tool includes presets that adjust your audio settings depending on your environment and the type of audio you're playing (such as music, videos, or video calls). This setting automatically changes presets by default, but it isn't perfect. Sometimes, your OnePlus 12R selects the wrong preset, leading to a louder or quieter volume than expected. Here's how to manually change your equalizer preset.

Open the Settings app. Tap Sound & vibration. Scroll down and tap Dolby Atmos. Tap Scenario-specific profile. Select the relevant sound profile for your audio.

You may also want to tweak your equalizer settings manually to get the perfect volume for your audio. You can only turn off Dolby Atmos when headphones are connected.

3 Notifications are delayed or missing

Battery optimization can have downsides

One of the best features of the OnePlus 12R is its all-day battery life, but this has downsides. Aggressive battery optimization means the phone pauses infrequently used apps from running in the background, stopping them from sending notifications.

You may need to change your app's battery usage settings on your OnePlus 12R if you open an app and suddenly receive a deluge of notifications. If you receive a flood of notifications when you put the phone on charge, adjust your phone's battery settings. Here's how to fix missing or delayed notifications:

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery. Tap More settings. Tap Optimize battery use. Select an app. Select the Unrestricted battery setting. Close

Repeat these steps for all the apps from which you need timely notifications. You can also access an app's battery usage settings. Tap and hold the app's icon on your home screen. Then, select the App info option from the pop-up window.

2 The OnePlus 12R overheats regularly

Don't push the phone's hardware too hard

Unlike its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that powers the OnePlus 12R isn't known for overheating. Many users have reported that the phone unexpectedly heats up, even when it isn't charging. There isn't a single fix for this problem. Instead, follow these tips to avoid putting unnecessary stress on your phone's hardware:

Avoid streaming media over a mobile network. Most streaming and music apps let you download content ahead of time.

Don't record long, high-resolution videos.

Don't play intensive video games while the phone is charging.

Don't run multiple apps in the background.

Also, regularly check for software updates. These can fix software issues that cause overheating.

1 Excessive bloatware wastes space and reduces performance

You can uninstall most of the OnePlus 12R's unnecessary apps

OnePlus phones often have a frustrating amount of preinstalled apps that take up storage space on your phone. The OnePlus 12R is no different. You can safely uninstall about 34 of the apps preinstalled on the phone.

Some apps are useful (like Google Drive and Weather Services), and some are unnecessary (such as the two calculator apps preinstalled on the OnePlus 12R). For a smoother experience, uninstall apps you don't need after setting up your new phone.

A factory reset can solve your problem

If our solutions to the problems described above don't work, or you find a stubborn problem that isn't listed, factory reset your OnePlus 12R. This can fix bugs and stubborn issues, but back up your data first.

If a factory reset doesn't fix your problem, contact OnePlus customer support via phone, direct message, or email. Customer support should also be your first port of call if you encounter hardware defects.

Enjoy the best parts of the OnePlus 12R

Despite these problems, the OnePlus 12R is one of the best-value Android phones you can buy. We rounded up all the best features of the OnePlus 12R to show why it puts Samsung's and Google's budget attempts to shame.