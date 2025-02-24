Summary OnePlus 12R is now $100 off, at $400, offering flagship-like features at a mid-range price.

Discount only at Best Buy for 8GB and 16GB models, no word on expansion to other retailers or markets yet.

OnePlus 13R for $600 is slightly better, but the 12R at $400 is a strong mid-range reccomendation now.

OnePlus may have outdone itself with the OnePlus 13R released recently, promising a nearly flagship-tier user experience for around the price of an upper-mid-range Android phone. However, the new model's introduction also means last year's OnePlus 12R is now selling for a discounted price. We are happy to report the price reduction is now permanent, and the 12R is a fantastic value buy at its new $400 price, down from $500.

OnePlus launched the 12R at its $500 price point around this time last year, and the phone stayed at that price, besides occasional discounts. However, two weeks ago, we spotted the phone dropping to $400 on Best Buy, making it a compelling purchase if having the latest and greatest device around is not a priority for you. Now, 9to5Google has received an email from the brand confirming that the price reduction is here to stay.

The OnePlus 12R was never an expensive value proposition to begin with, and a price drop like this is certainly a welcome change that makes it even more attractive. However, the slashed price isn't universally applicable, at least not yet.

The reduced price has terms and conditions

Only at Best Buy

The report of the discount's permanence also mentions that Best Buy is the only participating retailer for now, meaning you can save the $100 on the 12R's sticker only if you purchase from Best Buy. The two models receiving discounts are the ones with 8GB and 16GB of RAM respectively. The former entry-level model used to cost $500 and is now retailing at $400, while the latter sporting 16GB of memory is down to $500 from the usual $600.

Presently, OnePlus hasn't confirmed if the discount will extend to other retailers soon, but we believe the brand could protect its bottomline and stick with the launch-day pricing paired with intermittent deep discounts in other markets where the 12R is still driving sales despite its relative age. In any case, the OnePlus 13R is an incrementally better device if you can up your budget to $600 where the 16GB 12R used to sit.