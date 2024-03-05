OnePlus 12R Free $100 gift card $500 $600 Save $100 The OnePlus 12R is a fantastic mid-range handset with impressive performance. The device delivers with its vibrant display, great cameras, and now comes in at $100 less and includes a free $100 gift card for a limited time. 8GB model16GB model

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best Android phones in 2024, offering excellent performance, a fantastic display, tremendous battery life, and much, much more. Best of all, the handset is priced affordably, coming in with a starting price of $600, offering a lot of bang for the buck. With that said, the OnePlus 12R is now $100 off, coming down to its lowest price so far, and in addition, you can also score a $100 Amazon gift card with your purchase for a limited time. This is a stellar deal if you're looking to purchase a new phone, so get it while you can.

What's great about the OnePlus 12R?

There are a lot of things to love about the OnePlus 12R. The handset delivers with a sleek design and is powered by a fantastic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM. In addition to its raw power, you also get a fantastic display thanks to its vibrant and colorful 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with dynamic refresh rate that can go from 1 to 120Hz.

Furthermore, you're getting some excellent cameras here with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. You'll also get all-day use from the phone with its large 5,500mAh battery and lightning fast 80W wired charging speeds, and even offers resistance to the elements with its IP54 rating. Of course, the real highlight here is that you're getting a lot phone for not a lot of money.

With this deal you can score a massive discount of $100, plus you're also going to get a $100 gift card from Amazon that can be used on future purchases. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get six free months of Google One and also three free months of YouTube Premium. Overall, you're not going to find a better deal on the OnePlus 12R, and if you're looking for an affordable mid-range device, there's no better option.

So be sure to grab this deal while you can. Of course, if you're looking for the 16GB RAM model, you can also save $100 here as well, and it will also come with a $100 Amazon gift card. If you do manage to pick one up, be sure to protect it by checking out some OnePlus 12R screen protectors and cases.